Hell freezes over after ‘The Flash’ poster convinces everyone that James Gunn was right all along

If you’ve been on the internet at all since James Gunn and Peter Safran were first installed as co-CEOs of DC Studios, then you’ll know fine well that the dynamic duo haven’t exactly been welcomed with open arms by all comers. And yet, that sentiment shifted in an instant, and all it took was the first poster for The Flash.

Ezra Miller’s solo debut as the Scarlet Speedster was first announced way back in October of 2014, and yet we’re still waiting patiently for the first trailer to drop. It’s been a wild ride since then that’s seen plenty of upheaval on either side of the camera, but now even Gunn’s harshest critics are starting to think he might have been right all along.

Despite the behind the scenes turmoil, word has never wavered that The Flash is supposed to be a very, very, very good superhero blockbuster. In fact, Gunn called it one of the best he’d ever seen, and now everyone is starting to come around to that way of thinking thanks entirely to a simple one-sheet.

James Gunn said it’s one of the best superhero he’s ever watched coming from the man that made the masterpiece of guardians of the galaxy (pt1) imma take his word for it plus it’s the flash 🤩 — Adai 🧃 (@Alexius_O) February 10, 2023

“Probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”



-James Gunn about The Flash https://t.co/ZvhYZ8qzNn — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 10, 2023

I just don't think its reasonable to hate on the flash movie when even James gunn said its good — The Flash (@theflash2023) February 10, 2023

Only reasons I’m watching the movie:



– I love The Flash

– It’s The Flashpoint Story

– James Gunn said it’s one of the best superhero films he’s watched (Test screenings don’t mean anything because look what happened to Black Adam)

– This is the DC reset movie. https://t.co/L4cJzqypRj — Matt (Or ItzPerka) (@ItzPerka) February 10, 2023

I don’t think James Gunn called the Flash one of the best superhero movies of all time by accident. There’s gotta be some gnarly stuff in there. — A Washed Agenda Disciple (@AnthonyCanton_3) February 10, 2023

Hiding Miller’s face was a smartly strategic move that won’t fly when the marketing campaign kicks into high gear, and nods to Michael Keaton’s Batman are bound to get the purists purring. The proof will be in the pudding, though, with The Flash now looking forward to see if it can live up to its billing as a potential all-timer in the realm of comic book adaptations.

Even then, we’d settle for very, very, very good, given how long we’ve been waiting.