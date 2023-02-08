Fans are starting to lose count of the number of times people have teased the upcoming Flash as one of the best superhero movies in history, so when James Gunn recently did just that, the community took up arms and laid down every reason why you should jump off the hype-train now.

As if Ezra Miller‘s numerous scandals and felony charges weren’t enough to tarnish the movie’s prospects, The Flash is releasing amid a period of great change for the DCU. The Guardians of the Galaxy director is spearheading this revolution, though not without Snyder loyalists constantly questioning his every action.

When Gunn sang the praises of the Scarlet Speedster’s solo outing, which is also supposed to bring back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, folks noticed a disconcerting pattern.

A lot of execs are currently saying The Flash is going to be one of the best superhero movies you’ve ever seen, but numerous reshoots, delays, and other production shenanigans lead fans to a different conclusion. Besides, consider all the amazing superhero flicks in history; The Avengers, The Dark Knight, Logan, and even Iron Man. Do you ever remember their creatives feeling the need to constantly reiterate it’s one of the best movies ever? Something’s definitely off.

There’s a counter-argument here. Gunn could do the same for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman 2, but why would he specifically hype up The Flash? If anything, the Shazam! sequel is much closer to its world premiere, so we know this isn’t just a marketing gimmick.

Others can’t help but sound off in agreement.

For better or for worse, The Flash is making its way to theaters on June 16. If it’s not subject to any further delays, that is.