‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ under-serving one of its most complex characters still doesn’t sit right

Dave Bautista has done a brilliant job in his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. However, the script rarely gives him much more to do other than be a joke character, and it’s rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.

Ever since his first appearance, many fans believe the character has been done dirty by the filmmakers, taking issue with the film as his emotional backstory was pretty much glossed over in the first film in favor of more cheap jokes. However, it seems that his story was completely forgotten in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as he wasn’t even given the chance to enact his revenge upon Thanos.

For those who don’t remember, Thanos was the one who murdered Drax’s family, something that Drax swears he’ll get revenge for. In his fight against Thanos’ servant, Ronan, and Thanos himself later on, he barely even gets a punch in. It’s almost like the writers forgot about him and so we’re never given a satisfying moment for the character on screen (even Wanda gets an iconic line in the final fight with Thanos).

This mostly comes from the fact that Drax is much weaker in comparison to his comic counterpart, another thing fans have a problem with.

Had he been at full comic strength, then his fights against Ronan and Thanos could have been less one-sided and Drax could have finally gotten some sweet vengeance. However, the Guardian’s strength was probably stifled in order to make the villains more imposing and make the power dynamics between the Guardians more equal. However, this is of little comfort to fans of Drax, who wanted to see him and Thanos go toe to toe.

Fans are hopeful that the final Guardians movie will give Drax the opportunity to get some closure to his journey and allow for an emotional conclusion to Dave Bautista’s time in the MCU, although some have their doubts.

With Guardians 3 being the last movie of the trilogy, it’s set to be an emotional ride. Hopefully this time, Drax will get the attention from the writing team that he deserves.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 4.