Dave Bautista lays his cards on the table and invites Netflix to cast him as the lead in ‘Gears of War’

Despite recently admitting that he wouldn’t get to live out his dream of playing iconic Batman villain Bane – even with close friend and regular collaborator James Gunn at the helm of the DCU – Dave Bautista is still holding out hope that Netflix will extend him an invitation to tackle another one of his most coveted parts.

The wrestler-turned-actor has never been shy in voicing his desire to headline a Gears of War blockbuster, and even knocked back the mere suggestion of boarding Fast & Furious in favor of discussing the video game adaptation with Universal instead, and the ball has now firmly been placed in the streaming service’s court after it unveiled plans for an entire universe based on the console property.

Speaking to Variety, Bautista revealed that while nobody has reached out to him regarding Gears of War as of yet, he’s ready and available to clear his schedule in the event that Netflix comes calling.

Gears of War

“I really hope they will. It’s a part that I’ve sought after for years and I feel like I could bring a lot of heart to Marcus Fenix. I really would. I think I would do that part justice. I feel confident in it, so hopefully it’ll come my way and we’ll be having this conversation in a different way sometime.”

Netflix would definitely be missing a trick if they didn’t make the easiest and most obvious decision when hiring a lead for Gears of War, and even though Bautista has claimed he doesn’t want to be an action hero, Army of the Dead has already shown that a post-apocalyptic sci-fi on the platform can change his mind under the right circumstances.