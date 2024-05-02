‘Scary, gross, well made’: Stephen King knows exactly what you should watch after ‘Baby Reindeer’

Millions of Netflix users across the globe have binged Baby Reindeer since it arrived in April, making it the latest surprise streaming smash, but it’s hard to deny that Stephen King might be its biggest fan.

Following his hilarious two-word assessment of the thriller series — which, as we all know by now, was based on the real-life experiences of creator/star Richard Gadd — King went on to gush about how much he loved the show in an essay published by The Times. So when King puts his considerable clout behind a new project, it’s worth paying attention, because this guy knows what he’s talking about — particularly in the horror and thriller genres.

That’s why, if you’ve finished Baby Reindeer yourself and are now looking for something else to stream, even if it’s something in a totally different vein, King has another recommendation for you that you shouldn’t sleep on. This time, the legendary author has decided to shout out a much more underrated gem, one that’s earning immense critical praise but is nonetheless not finding the widespread success of something like Baby Reindeer.

INFESTED (Shudder): Spiders, some as big as puppies, overrun a French apartment building. Scary, gross, well made. (French, with English subtitles) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 1, 2024

King took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote Infested, a new French-language creature feature horror film. “Spiders, some as big as puppies, overrun a French apartment building,” King wrote, helpfully summarizing the plot in an engrossing elevator pitch. “Scary, gross, well made.”

Where can I stream Infested?

A bit like the unexpected love child of Arachnophobia and Attack the Block, Infested has far from just King on its side. The international horror sports a near-perfect 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of writing. “A chillingly effective creature feature with more on its mind than simple creepy-crawlies,” the critics consensus reads. “Infested draws viewers into its web with stylish efficiency.”

If King throwing his lot behind the film has sufficiently convinced you to give it a go, the good news is you can watch it for free! Horror-focused streaming platform Shudder offers a 7-day free trial, so you can always check Infested out and cancel before the renewal window. Alternatively, if you decide to give the platform a go for a longer period, subscriptions start at just $6.99 a month.

For those looking for something a bit closer to the tone of Baby Reindeer, meanwhile, maybe one of these suggestions will hit the spot.

