Dave Bautista threatens to break DCU hearts by admitting he may never return to superhero cinema

Ever since James Gunn was named as co-CEO of DC Studios, which came at around the same time Dave Bautista reiterated he was done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans instantly began imagining the various roles he could play in Hollywood’s other superhero shared universe.

While the actor was forthright in admitting he’d never get to live out his dream of playing Bane, he did sound keen on the prospect of staring down Superman as the new Lex Luthor, while some of the many other suggestions put forward include Hugo Strange and Swamp Thing himself.

However, just because people want it, doesn’t mean it’s destined to happen. Threatening to break hearts with his response, Bautista offered a thoughtful answer when asked by Digital Spy if he ever saw himself returning to the world of comic book adaptations in the near future.

“I’m open-minded to any role. I’m open-minded to any genre. I’m just open-minded about my career. It depends on what the role is. It depends on what I’m working with. I just want to work with very talented people. It’s really to find out how good I can be. But I’m open-minded to any role, and I would sign up for another trilogy. It just has to make sense. And it has to be a role that’s worth it for me, because a trilogy – you know, I’m 54 now. A trilogy is over the span of 10 years, I’m guessing. So it has to be worth it. If it’s the right role, of course I would take it.”

It sounds like Bautista doesn’t want to be front-and-center, then, which would admittedly rule him out of several parts folks would love to see him play. A secondary hero, shady villain, or a one-shot is something he’s open to under the right circumstances, so let’s hope Gunn can work some of that magic.