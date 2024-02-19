When will ‘Dune: Part Two’ be streaming?

Dune: Part Two, one of the most anticipated films of 2024, will be released in theaters on March 1st. The sequel to the six-time Academy Award-winning Dune, based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name, takes on the second half of the 1965 sci-fi classic.

Dune made an impressive $433 million at the box office in 2021, and given its Oscar glory and good word-of-mouth with audiences (and a little Timotheé Chalamet fever among the public helps, too), the sequel is set to be a huge hit for theaters.

After a delay due to the actors’ strikes last year, Dune: Part Two‘s arrival can’t come soon enough for the desert power believers. Here’s what you need to know about the film’s rollout in theaters and availability to watch from home.

Where will Dune: Part Two be available to stream?

Image via Warner Bros.

Given that the Dune franchise is property of Warner Bros., and judging by the availability of the first film, it is all but guaranteed that Dune: Part Two will be available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) at a later date.

In many international territories that don’t have Max, such as the U.K., Dune is available on Netflix, which makes it likely that the sequel will also appear on the same streamer.

As is the case with video on demand (VOD), Dune: Part Two will be available for permanent purchase or rental on all main streamers that offer in-app purchases, such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

When will I be able to stream Dune: Part Two?

Screengrab via Warner Bros. YouTube

So far, no date has been confirmed for a streaming release for Dune: Part Two – but looking back into recent history may give us an insight into a potential date.

The first Dune was released on October 22nd, 2021 in the United States, at the same time it was released on then-HBO Max, as part of a theatrical/streaming hybrid model Warner Bros. had at the time. No announcement has indicated that this is the case for Dune: Part Two‘s upcoming release.

This hybrid is no longer in action – but other recent hits still give us a rough framework for a release date. Barbie was released in theaters on July 21st, 2023, and available to stream on Max in December of that year. The film was released on VOD in September of that year, and was available on DVD and Blu-ray in October.

Given that Dune: Part Two, like Barbie, is expected to be a financial hit for theaters, Warner Bros. will probably delay its release on Max for several months, although it will be available to purchase on VOD earlier. At the earliest, Dune: Part Two will probably be available to stream on Max in the summer of 2024.