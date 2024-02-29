‘Dune Messiah’ release window, cast, plot, and more

Dune: Part Two is shaping up to be the biggest movie of 2024, and for good reason. Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction epic is one of the most stunning productions of the century.

The continuation of Paul Atreides’ journey in Arrakis is elevated to even higher ground by memorable performances by Hollywood’s hottest protegés. Lead Timothée Chalamet taps into largely uncharted territory in his young career, while Zendaya, as Fremen soldier Chani, emerges as a talent that’s as capable of commanding the big screen as she’s proven to be on its sibling format. Rounding out the star-studded ensemble is Rebecca Ferguson as the mystical Lady Jessica, Austin Butler as the perverse Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, as well as Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Christopher Walken.

Before it had even premiered, Part Two already boasted a panegyrical 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 205 reviews, and predictions of a $170M global debut at the box office. As Part Three becomes more and more likely is it a guarantee?

Is Dune 3 happening?

A third Dune film has not been confirmed to be happening. The first two movies adapt the original Frank Herbert novel from start to finish, creating a complete story. A third movie would adapt the sequel, Dune Messiah, which is set over a decade after the events of its predecessor.

Director and co-screenwriter Denis Villeneuve has said that Dune: Part Two is a “complete” movie now that the book has been fully adapted. However, in an interview with The Playlist, he conceded that “It would make sense to go back one last time, and to finish the arc of Paul Atreides and Chani.” Part Two, despite staying mostly faithful to the source material, does, indeed, end on a minor cliffhanger that inevitably sparks curiosity for the direction the story will take next.

Although it is not yet a certainty, meaning the studios, Warner Brothers and Legendary Pictures, have not officially greenlit the project, Villeneuve has revealed that he has begun writing a script. The priority for the French-Canadian filmmaker is to do the Dune Messiah story justice, without compromise, which will take time.

“The more time passes by, the more my convictions and will to make it are stronger, but I want to make sure that we find the best way to tell that story; we are close, and we are working on it, but it’s not finished.”

When is Dune 3 coming out?

Denis Villeneuve is in no rush to go back to the desert. Speaking to The Playlist he said he plans on going “back into the [Quebecois] snow” to “dream a little bit” as soon as the press tour for Part Two is concluded. As of right now, the accomplished 56-year-old filmmaker is unsure whether to return to Arrakis right away or to take “a detour just for mental sanity, to take a little distance and get rejuvenated.”

Villeneuve has his hands full at the moment with writing Dune Messiah, and two other upcoming projects, Cleopatra and Rendezvous with Rama. “I have other stories I want to tell,” he confessed, saying whichever script is concluded first will also be the first to shoot. Adapting Dune Messiah is no easy task, either. Herbert’s universe, which Villeneuve says is “precious” and “too important” to him, is known for being dense, complex, and particularly hard to bring to the big screen.

The director says he is unwilling to compromise, and we appreciate him even more for that. However long we have to wait for Dune Messiah, the reassurance that Villeneuve is carefully crafting the best possible movie is enough to keep us hanging on for a few years.

Don’t expect Part Three anytime soon, then. The most likely release window should go well beyond 2025, and even 2026. After all, Dune wasn’t built in a day.

Who will star in Dune 3?

If Dune Messiah does happen, which is becoming more likely by the minute, we expect Timothée Chalament to return as tormented leader Duke Paul Atreides and Zendaya to take his side as Fremen warrior and scorned ex-girlfriend Chani.

Those who have read Dune Messiah know the book also includes Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan in a much more important role than her Part Two contributions. Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin’s characters (Lady Jessica, Stilgar, and Gurney Halleck) all feature in the sequel as well. Anya Taylor-Joy, who surprised everyone at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two with the revelation that she was yet another young Hollywood megastar to feature in Villeneuve’s space opera, could return for Dune Messiah as her mystery character gains relevance, and an unexpected face might show their face again, as well.

What happens in Dune Messiah?

Set twelve years after Paul dethrones Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and marries his daughter Princess Irulan, Dune Messiah sees the young leader contend with the consequences of his actions. Believing Paul to be their prophesized messiah, the Lisan al Gaib, the Fremen have unleashed a holy war in his name, leaving billions of casualties in its wake.

Meanwhile, the Bene Gesserit (the powerful sisterhood with superhuman mental abilities), the Spacing Guild (who control space travel, commerce, and banking), and the Tleilaxu (an isolated yet powerful society), plan to dethrone Paul by getting under his skin with the unexpected return of a once close and loyal friend. The romance plot between Paul, Chani, and Irulan is also extended as the Princess attempts to give the new Emperor an heir, despite his refusing to sleep with her out of loyalty and love for Chani.