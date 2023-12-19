Is there a streaming release date for ‘The Boy and the Heron?’

If you’ve never delved into the wonderous mind of Hayao Miyazaki, let The Boy and the Heron be your introduction to his many beautiful worlds.

Miyazaki is the talent behind some of the most celebrated animated stories out there. He’s the reason we have My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle, to name a bare few of his range of cinematic accomplishments. Over the years, the 82-year-old Studio Ghibli co-founder has earned more than 100 awards, absolutely sweeping ceremonies with some of his most impactful releases, each of which hold a special place in a million happy hearts.

The latest, and perhaps last, flick to join Miyazaki’s incredible lineup released to theaters on Dec. 8, and instantly joined its predecessors as a must-watch film. The Boy and the Heron is almost universally beloved, much like Miyazaki himself, and those who’ve seen it are celebrating anew Miyazaki’s presence as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.

The Boy and the Heron is still in theaters, so its official streaming debut is likely a few months off at minimum. Once the film has polished off its theatrical run, however, it’ll be eyeing a streaming debut, and fans — particularly those who can’t swing a viewing while the flick is in theaters — are eagerly looking forward to its home release.

The vast majority of Studio Ghibli releases are available to stream, in the United States, over on Max. A number of other countries have access to the same lineup of films on Netflix, but viewers in the U.S. will need a VPN if they aim to enjoy the animated favorites on the streamer. Max’s lineup is impressive, however, and includes all of the studios biggest award-winning releases — so far, at least.

Its essentially guaranteed that The Boy and the Heron will join its peers over on Max (or Netflix, for non-U.S. viewers) once its theatrical run is complete. By the end of spring 2024, the film should be nested on the service right alongside its peers, dazzling viewers with the latest glimpse into Miyazaki’s incredible mind.