The 10 best movies like ‘The Boy and the Heron’

There's no-one out there quite like Hayao Miyazaki, but these movies comes close.

After watching The Boy and the Heron, it’s clear that Hayao Miyazaki cannot be allowed to retire.

The 82-year-old director and filmmaker has announced he’s downing his pen before, but his ever-expanding imagination has now led to The Boy and the Heron. The magical coming-of-age Studio Ghibli film was released to critical acclaim for its stunning animation, escapist themes, and outstanding voice acting. Instantly acclaimed as a classic, The Boy and the Heron will leave you longing for more. Check out these 10 other movies to keep your sense of wonder alive!

Suzume no Tojimari

Makoto Shinkai’s latest work, Suzume, is set in Kyushu in the year 2023. The film revolves around the titular character, a high school student who witnesses a mysterious man entering an abandoned hot spring. Inside, she stumbles upon a mysterious door and discovers a cat that sets off a chain of natural disasters throughout Japan. Suzume sets off on a journey to capture the cat and return to where it belongs. Much like The Boy and The Heron, Suzume is a film that encapsulates Makoto Shinkai’s entire body of work, skillfully blending reality with fantasy.

Howl’s Moving Castle

Another enchanting and romantic anime from Miyazaki is Howl’s Moving Castle. The story follows Sophie, a young woman who is cursed by a witch and transformed into an old lady. Seeking a cure, she encounters the enigmatic wizard Howl and his magical moving castle. As war looms in the background, the two embark on a fantastical journey filled with adventure, magic, and self-discovery. Similar to The Boy and The Heron, this film has themes of magic, war, and fantasy, with Miyazaki’s signature dose of escapism.

Weathering With You

Set in a period of terribly rainy weather, Hodoka, a teenage runaway moves to Tokyo and befriends Hina, a girl with the ability to control the weather. As they start a business to bring sunshine to people on rainy days, their bond grows stronger. However, they soon realize the consequences of tampering with nature’s balance. The film beautifully explores love, sacrifice, and the impact of human actions on the environment.

The Boy and The Beast

The Boy and The Beast is a coming-of-age fantasy film that follows Kyuta, a lonely boy who stumbles into the fantastical world of beasts. Under the tutelage of Kumatestu, a gruff and bear-like creature, Kyuta undergoes training to become a warrior. As their unlikely bond deepens, they find themselves entangled in a conflict that spans both the human and beast realms.

Anthem of the Heart

The 2015 film centers on the story of Jun Naruse, a girl whose life takes a turn after a childhood incident. Cursed to silence, Jun becomes involved in a school musical project where she discovers the healing power of expressing emotions through song and performance. The film beautifully explores communication and self-discovery. It essentially captures the essence found in many Studio Ghibli productions. Much like The Boy and the Heron, Anthem of the Heart has themes of magic, self-discovery, and love.

Your Name

The beloved Your Name revolves around two teenagers Mitsuha and Taki, who mysteriously swap bodies and lives. As they navigate each other’s worlds and try to uncover the truth behind this strange connection, a powerful bond forms between them. Similar to The Boy and The Heron, Your Name does a great job of mixing fantasy with reality, albeit with a much more impactful story of love.

Mirai

Mirai is a movie in the Studio Ghibli mold by Studio Chizu, and explores love, family, and the passage of time. The film follows a boy named Kun who, after his baby sister Mirai is born, loses the attention of his parents. He discovers a magical garden that allows him to meet his relatives from different points in time. Mirai masterfully tells a heartwarming story of daring to venture into the unknown, and the rewards that follow.

Princess Mononoke

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this captivating anime movie explores the delicate balance between humanity and the environment. Princess Mononoke is set in medieval Japan’s mystical and ancient forests and revolves around Ashitaka, a young prince cursed by a demon. In his quest for a cure, Ashitaka becomes embroiled in a conflict between the industrial humans and the nature spirits led by Princess Mononoke. One of the most acclaimed animated films of all time, fans of The Boy and the Heron are once again in good hands with another one of Miyazaki’s works.

A Whisker Away

A Whisker Away is an anime that follows Miyo Sasaki, a high school girl with a crush on her classmate Kento Hinode. In her pursuit of his affection, Miyo discovers a mysterious mask that turns her into a cat. Using this mask, she gets closer to Kento, but she soon discovers that the line between human and feline shouldn’t be crossed too often.

The Secret World of Arrietty

The Secret World of Arrietty follows the life of a tiny family of Borrowers- miniature people who live secretly in the walls of a human home. Arrietty, a young borrower, befriends a human boy named Sho, sparking a heartwarming and adventurous tale of friendship between two beings from different worlds. Arrietty and Sho soon discover the beauty of connection and the magic that exists in the everyday world.