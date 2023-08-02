How to watch ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse went above and beyond as it didn’t just keep up with its predecessor but surpassed it. It broke numerous box-office records, grossing $682.7 million worldwide and becoming one of the year’s biggest films, sitting only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the 2023 box office charts. Soon fans will be able to take Miles Morales and the gang home with them too.

The movie was an absolute marvel and showcased the immense artistic skill and talent that went into its creation, utilizing numerous artistic styles for characters and universes. Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson returned to voice the characters, alongside talented additions like Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jason Schwartzman, making the prequel a captivating exploration of Miles’ responsibilities as Spider-Man to his city, family, the multiverse, and himself.

The movie is soon set to release on digital 4k UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray, but before that, there is also its digital release. The release will include an extra 90 minutes of bonus content, including deleted scenes, “Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs,” lyric videos, filmmaker commentary, and featurettes such as “Across the Comics-Verse,” “Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse,” “Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions.”

Fans will undoubtedly appreciate all this bonus content and would love to know what went into such a visually gorgeous film and shine a light on the dedicated artists who worked insane hours, night and day, to bring this story to life.

The digital release of Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse is set for Aug. 8, with the physical release coming a little later on Sept. 5.