Where to watch all 2024 Oscars Best Original Screenplay nominees

Mostly masterpieces (I'll keep you guessing on the one I didn't like)!

The 96th Academy Awards are just around the corner and this year’s roster of films is among the best in recent memory. From the pandemic-relieving box office phenomenon that was Barbenheimer to the exquisiteness of smaller productions like Past Lives, May December, and Anatomy of a Fall, 2023 was ripe with fabulous cinema for all tastes.

The Best Original Screenplay category recognizes the best scripts not based upon existing media such as books, shorts, plays, other films, or, in the case of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s last-minute switch, famous plastic dolls. Granted, most of the year’s biggest films fall in the Adapted Screenplay bracket but don’t overlook the originals so easily. This list is teeming with surprising, refreshing, and profound gems.

Anatomy of a Fall

Distributed in the U.S. by Neon, this French courtroom/domestic drama took Cannes by storm, winning the festival’s top prize. Its ride to the Oscars has been steady-paced, resulting in 5 nominations, including Best Original Screenplay.

Justin Triet and Arthur Harari composed a gripping, grounded examination of a decaying marriage and the intricacies of truth. Best Actress nominee Sandra Hüller stars as a widow on trial for her husband’s death following a suspicious fall. It’s absolutely worth your time. You can still catch it in some theaters, or rent and buy from the comfort of your home. It’s available on all usual platforms.

Past Lives

Celine Song’s debut feature is one of 2023’s highlights. This quiet nostalgic romance about the endless possibilities of life was both written and directed by the 36-year-old South Korean-Canadian and stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo as childhood best friends, Nora and Hae Sung, whose feelings for each other were left unresolved when the former immigrated to Canada.

Besides Original Screenplay, Past Lives, which is distributed by A24 in the U.S., also received recognition from the Academy in the Best Picture category. It’s available to buy or rent on all usual platforms, or you might still find it in some theaters.

The Holdovers

The Holdovers is David Hemingson’s first time writing for film, and what a way to make his debut. This Holiday-themed comedy-drama, directed by Alexander Payne, is one of the year’s biggest films. It stars Best Actor nominee Paul Giamatti as a grouchy teacher at an all-boys boarding school who is tasked with monitoring all the students holding over for Christmas, including an especially difficult boy named Angus (Dominic Sessa). Luckily he has the help of the school cook Mary, played by a divine Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who’s first in line for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Make sure to catch The Holdovers in theaters if you can, but you also have the option of streaming it on Peacock or buying it.

Maestro

Maestro is one of two films distributed by Netflix on this list. The Leonard Bernstein biopic is Bradley Cooper’s passion project, with the Oscar-nominated actor starring, directing, producing, and co-writing. Josh Singer, who won the Oscar for Spotlight in 2015, also wrote.

The intimate and stylish exploration of Bernstein’s knotty professional and personal life is also nominated for Best Picture. It’s available to stream on Netflix and is still showing in some theaters in the U.S.

May December

May December is not a Netflix production but the streaming juggernaut does hold the distribution rights for it in North America. It’s been streaming on the platform since Dec. 1 and is still available in select theaters across the U.S.

Written by Samy Burch, from a story by Burch and Alex Mechanik, this Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore-led melodrama is loosely inspired by the case of Mary Kay Letourneau and the young boy, Vili Fualaau, she groomed as his sixth-grade teacher. It’s intense and cutthroat but balanced with an uncomfortable dark humor throughout. One of this writer’s personal favorites. Make sure to watch it.

The Oscars air on Sunday, Mar. 10, on ABC.