Did Blake Lively go to the 2024 Met Gala?

Every year, we couch stylists like to sit in our pajamas and judge celebrities for their Met Gala looks, and every year there is one person that never lets us down — Blake Lively.

The actress, however, was missing from the luxurious cream-and-blue carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, and her absence was dearly felt. After a collection of unforgettable looks, Lively skipped the gala for a second year in a row, and the internet was distraught.

“The met gala can’t be over yet cause where’s blake lively [sic],” one X user protested as the night of fashion drew to a close with no sign of the Gossip Girl alum.

the met gala can’t be over yet cause where’s blake lively pic.twitter.com/XwmbLorona — jojo (@helllojojo) May 7, 2024

Fans were hoping the queen of the Met Gala would make a last-minute appearance to save the evening after a few disappointing looks from other attendees.

somebody call blake lively up and tell her to run. she’s the only one who can save us from this disaster. #metgala #metgala2024 pic.twitter.com/3O2m4ylxS1 — amina 🤍 (@its_aminaa_) May 6, 2024

There’s no Met without Blake.

NO BLAKE LIVELY?!? WHAT’S THE POINT OF THE MET GALA THEN?!? pic.twitter.com/tABJDPqpKk — Noor 🪶 (@noorhype) May 7, 2024

While we did miss Lively and her unmatchable taste and creativity at this year’s Met Gala, we can hardly blame her for skipping when she’s got her hands full with work and four children, including a baby who’s barely a year old.

The 36-year-old is making her big return to the silver screen this year after a four-year break with the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s viral novel It Ends with Us. She’ll be sharing the screen with Justin Baldoni. The long-anticipated sequel to the 2018 crime comedy A Simple Favor is also in production, which could be a big part of the reason why Lively had to miss a night of which she is usually the main star.

So, we might be experiencing severe Lively deficiency right now, but at least it won’t be for long. It Ends With Us premieres Aug. 9, 2024.

