Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Did Blake Lively go to the 2024 Met Gala?

There was one question on everyone's minds on Monday evening.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: May 7, 2024 12:20 pm

Every year, we couch stylists like to sit in our pajamas and judge celebrities for their Met Gala looks, and every year there is one person that never lets us down — Blake Lively.

The actress, however, was missing from the luxurious cream-and-blue carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, and her absence was dearly felt. After a collection of unforgettable looks, Lively skipped the gala for a second year in a row, and the internet was distraught.

“The met gala can’t be over yet cause where’s blake lively [sic],” one X user protested as the night of fashion drew to a close with no sign of the Gossip Girl alum.

Fans were hoping the queen of the Met Gala would make a last-minute appearance to save the evening after a few disappointing looks from other attendees.

There’s no Met without Blake.

While we did miss Lively and her unmatchable taste and creativity at this year’s Met Gala, we can hardly blame her for skipping when she’s got her hands full with work and four children, including a baby who’s barely a year old.

The 36-year-old is making her big return to the silver screen this year after a four-year break with the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s viral novel It Ends with Us. She’ll be sharing the screen with Justin Baldoni. The long-anticipated sequel to the 2018 crime comedy A Simple Favor is also in production, which could be a big part of the reason why Lively had to miss a night of which she is usually the main star.

So, we might be experiencing severe Lively deficiency right now, but at least it won’t be for long. It Ends With Us premieres Aug. 9, 2024.

Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.