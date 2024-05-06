Is the Met Gala on TV?

Met Gala Monday officially starts on May 6 at 6 PM ET.

Fans can watch as their favorite stars grace the carpet in looks inspired by this year’s dress code, “Garden of Time.” Since its creation in the 1940s, the excitement surrounding The Met Gala has grown exponentially. At this point, people make predictions, become fashion sleuths, and count down the days until they can watch it all unfold.

Thanks to the internet there are a hundred and one ways to keep up with the Met Gala red carpet as the events of the day unfurl.

There a numerous X accounts that do us all a favor by posting each and every red carpet moment the moment the celebrity arrives.

The 2024 Met Gala is tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mLGohGaBV2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2024

Fans can sit reloading their feed every moment of the evening waiting for their favorites to pop up, reading critics and discourse, and getting the very best photo of every look.

But if you don’t want to miss the conversations and interactions that happen in real-time, it might be best to keep scrolling to your small screen and turn your big screen to the official live stream of the event.

Oftentimes the Vogue exclusive of the Met Gala red carpet is the best place to be, possibly because of Anna Wintour’s iron grip on the whole event, but if fans want to catch a glimpse while surfing the channels, E! will be live from the carpet at 6 PM ET.

But if you can’t catch it on broadcast, E! correspondent Erin Lim Rhodes will be live on YouTube as well.

Vogue offers an exclusive stream on their YouTube channel as well as through their Met Gala dedicated page. They will also post live updates through the course of this evening’s events. This year’s carpet will be hosted by actresses Gwendoline Christie and La La Anthony, model Ashley Graham, and content creator Emma Chamberlain.

This year, Vogue is hosting a TikTok live stream, which fans can register for on their TikTok page and watch their favorite TikTokers talk to their favorite celebrities.

@voguemagazine The #MetGala is one week away! Sign up to watch our red carpet livestream here on Tiktok in our bio. ♬ original sound – Vogue

For yet another perspective on fashion’s biggest night, The Associated Press will be streaming from outside of The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side of New York City, where many celebrities prepare and depart for The Met Gala itself. AP’s live stream will be available on their website and their YouTube page and will begin at 4:45 PM ET.

So what’s that? Six or seven screens for every angle of the Met Gala? Seems fair enough, considering the memes, viral moments, and unforgettable looks that will be served to us on a silver platter tonight.

Now you have no excuse not to tune in.

