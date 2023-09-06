Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet share PDA at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Famous people love dating each other! And no one is more famous right now (this will look weird in 20 years) than really rich Kylie Jenner and chiseled adonis Timothée Chalamet, who recently shared a kiss at a Beyoncé concert.

The kiss is a bonafide viral moment being picked up by news outlets all across the planet. It is simply a thing that’s happening and is in no way indicative of a broader issue about how we value celebrity over the world’s problems (but it could be).

Vanity Fair called it “canoodling.” TMZ said the megastars are “going public with their romance.” People said they were “packing on PDA,” and the New York Daily News took a more spartan approach with a headline that simply said the two “kiss at Beyoncé show.”

Anyway, this is huge news, and the video is everywhere. Take a look for yourself:

Kylie was, of course, dating rap superstar Travis Scott until January, and the two share two kids named Stormi and Aire. At one point, Chalamet casually smokes a cigarette while they share an easy chemistry. Honestly, do they? He’s an Oscar-nominated actor.

Who knows about these things? It could simply be some PR thing to get attention. Regardless, it’s working crazy well. What’s the name going to be? Do we still do celebrity name portmanteaus? How about Kylamet (pronounced Kylamay)? Timolye? Whatever, we tried.

Some facts about the whole thing: they were at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the singer’s Renaissance Tour, the third and final show in L.A. It was also Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday.

Also, SoFi is a “smoke-free environment,” but obviously not when Kylamet is in town. Rules don’t apply to famous people, and that’s just something we plebeians simply need to learn to live with. The polar ice caps are melting! Who cares!