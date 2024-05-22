Is there a Netflix release date for 50 Cent’s Diddy docu-series?

True crime documentaries are Netflix‘s bread and butter and it has recently secured the rights to what could be its next big hit.

The streamer purchased a 50 Cent-produced multi-part documentary about the sexual assault and abuse allegations made against fellow rapper and music producer Sean Combs (also known as Diddy) over the last year. The bidding war was described by TMZ as “massive” as multiple networks and every major streaming platform pursued the opportunity.

Combs has been accused of abuse by multiple people, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, model Crystal McKinney, and music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. Ventura and Combs settled out of court the day after the lawsuit was filed in November of 2023 and the rapper denied all allegations.

Following the recently disclosed security tapes obtained by CNN where Combs can be seen violently attacking Ventura, his public apology and admission, and the Department of Homeland Security raids on several of his properties, the case has regained steam, putting 50 Cent in the perfect position to make a buck out of a terrible situation. Normally, the move would come off as exploitative and opportunistic, but the “Candy Shop” musician has promised that all proceeds will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.

This is why they put that tape out, they know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t un see what we saw. 😳 https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/ZKCDxtOruw — 50cent (@50cent) May 18, 2024

50 Cent and Diddy have had an ongoing feud for at least two decades, so the former has made sure to revel in his archnemesis’ downfall. Not only did he quite literally live-blog the raids on Combs’ homes but he’s also now making an entire documentary about the situation.

When is 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary coming to Netflix?

Sources told TMZ that the Diddy documentary, produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios, is hitting Netflix “sooner than later,” but no official release date has been put forth thus far.

Although the docu-series is being referred to by the title Diddy Do It? there is no official title for it. The circulated version comes from the fake Netflix poster created by the popular graphic designer Boss Logic in November 2023, before the streamer had even bought 50 Cent’s production.

