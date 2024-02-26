Do I have to rewatch ‘Dune’ before seeing ‘Dune 2?’

Frank Herbert’s 800-plus-page epic was the benchmark that all sci-fi stories would measure themselves. Written in 1965, Dune predates the sands of Tattooine and the great houses of Game of Thrones.

Recommended Videos

The heavy material follows teenager Paul Atreides, whose father, Duke Leto, governs over the planet of Caladan. After the Emperor grants House Atreides the great honor of being steward over the sand planet Arrakis, Paul’s world is thrown into chaos. The Atreides soon understand that the Emperor has thrown them into a viper pit.

Arrakis, also known as Dune, is the planet that creates spice. Used for medicinal properties as well as granting the ability for space travel, those who control spice control controls the galaxy. Political machinations occur, leading Paul to take control of the planet. This material is heavy with lore, making the 800-page count make sense.

It is also the reason why director Denis Villeneuve split the films into two parts. Attempting to tell this rich story in 120 minutes not only shouldn’t be done, it can’t be done. At least, not in a way that serves the subject material. There are too many terms, subplots, and twists to remain in one film. Villeneuve’s Dune is a masterful feat. And despite criticism that the best of Zendaya is not a prominent factor in the first film, there is room for that and more in the sequel. With so much more to come, does that require fans of the series to rewatch the first? That probably depends on when you last watched it.

Should you watch Dune before Dune 2?

Photo via Warner Bros.

If you are a casual observer who only watched Dune once, it may behoove you to give it another once-over. The 2021 film corrected the mistake — okay, many mistakes — of the David Lynch film. Splitting the book into two films is paramount for fitting in all the material. And there is a lot of material.

One of the reasons you may want to rewatch is that judging on when the first film ended, the second will pick up at the exact same moment. The end of the first film will directly impact the beginning of the second, such as the death of Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun). After challenging the young boy to a trial by combat, Jamis dies at Paul’s (Timotheé Chalamet) hand. This moment gives Paul standing among the Fremen, and directly leads to him ascending the power structure.

There are also small seeds planted in the first film that will quickly come about in Dune 2. Jessica’s (Rebecca Ferguson) pregnancy isn’t just for show. The birth of her daughter, Alia Atreides, will have direct consequences later down the line. And, of course, there is the Kwisatz Haderach of it all. Do you find yourself wondering what Paul’s deal is, and what makes him so special? Do yourself a favor and revisit the specifics of our Maud’Dib. And then watch it again and again. Really, it’s a great movie.