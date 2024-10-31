Patti LuPone had a broken appendage on the set of ‘Agatha All Along’ and no one noticed

The best thing Marvel has put their money on in recent years, Agatha All Along has concluded its nine-episode spellbinding journey with a bang on Oct. 30. But just when we thought it was time to hang up our witch hats, Patti LuPone gave us a reason to rewatch the series.

In a video shared by Marvel Studios on X, LuPone, who plays the 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu in the miniseries, gave fans a hearty shout-out for supporting Agatha’s coven and “for putting the song on billboard charts.” For those who don’t know, LuPone’s spooky anthem “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” has become a Billboard hit, giving the three-time Tony winner her first hit song on any of Billboard’s rankings (via Forbes). “That’s big!” the actress said. Further calling her experience “incredible,” she continued,

“It was an incredible journey with incredible artists and the production, the design side, the acting side, the creators, and the producers—it was an incredible experience that I am incredibly grateful for.”

The actress then dropped a fun behind-the-scenes tidbit—”I broke my wrist and we had to disguise it when we were shooting. So, who knows I was hiding my wrist in?” Naturally, fans rushed to sleuth it out, flooding the post with guesses on the episode we didn’t see LuPone’s wrist in. “It was episode 3 cuz all the shots of Lilia had her hiding her other arm the whole time,” one eagle-eyed user wrote.

But do you take her words or would you rather rewatch the series and play the detective yourself? It’s a win-win either way.

Agatha All Along has done the impossible—dominating viewership charts, breaking records, and delighting fans—all while sparing us the well-worn MCU tropes we’ve come to expect. Though the emotional yet exciting ride has wrapped up, there’s every chance the storyline will continue in future projects.

We learn in the final episode of Agatha All Along that Agatha is still very much alive and well, although in spirit form, serving as Billy’s ally. Wiccan also remains dedicated to his search for his brother, with a spiritual friend on his side to help him along the way.

Image via Marvel Studios

So, we may see Agatha and Billy making an appearance in the MCU again in the future. For now, the Marvel headquarters must be buzzing with excitement. The last time they saw this level of fan love and frenzy was probably for 2023’s Loki. Thankfully, the studio’s experiment to bring a side character like Agatha Harkness to the front has worked out for them. And the success of Agatha All Along suggests that Marvel’s future is more promising than ever.

In a way, the miniseries has restored fans’ faith in Marvel, setting a hopeful tone for the studio’s upcoming releases, Captain America: Brave New World and Daredevil: Born Again. However, these highly anticipated titles won’t hit screens until February and March next year. So, it might be a good idea to rewatch Agatha’s adventure and maybe even spot LuPone’s cleverly concealed broken wrist!

