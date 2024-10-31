‘Welp, see y’all in 3 years!’: ‘Agatha All Along’ just revealed exactly where and when the Maximoff family saga is going to be resolved

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Agatha All Along episodes 8 and 9. With Agatha All Along outing the two big reveals we had already figured out in its past couple episodes — namely, that Teen was Wiccan and Rio was Death — the show’s two-part finale really had free rein to wow us with whatever twists and turns it saw fit. As it happened, the spinoff concluded in a way that eerily echoes how its mother series WandaVision ended.

This is the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, but honestly the witchy corner of the franchise has become a saga unto itself — the Maximoff saga, you might say. Beginning in WandaVision, continuing in Doctor Strange 2 and now Agatha, fans have been hoping that the following link in the chain would be a Young Avengers project or a Scarlet Witch movie, but the Agatha finale seemingly confirms exactly what’s coming next. Buckle up, witches, because it’s going to be another long wait.

Agatha All Along heavily teases where its storyline will continue, and it’s not going to be soon

Screenshot via Marvel Television/Disney Plus

By the end of Agatha All Along, Agatha has sacrificed her own life to protect Billy’s, but the good news is she’s now a ghost — complete with white, comics-accurate hair. Together, the pair set off on a mission to find Wiccan’s missing brother, Tommy Maximoff, after Billy managed to resurrect his twin during the final trial of the Witches Road. “Let’s go find Tommy,” Agatha says, in the last line of the show. So what does this all mean?

The odds are this is directly setting up both Billy and Ghost Agatha’s return in Vision Quest. Starring Paul Bettany as White Vision, this second WandaVision off-shoot has been in development for years, with showrunner Jac Schaeffer originally attached. Now that we know it so closely jumps off from Agatha‘s ending, it’s no surprise it’s been in the works for so long. That said, Schaeffer had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts so Star Trek: Picard‘s Terry Matalas stepped in as EP. Expect Billy to encounter the S.W.O.R.D.-created clone of his dad as he searches for Tommy.

The bad news, meanwhile, is there’s little chance of Vision Quest being right around the corner. Shooting hasn’t even started yet and Marvel has just locked in its completed Disney Plus slate for 2025. Those who have stuck with the Maximoff Saga this long are already preparing themselves for another three years before we get the next piece of the puzzle, much like Agatha came three years after WV.

“Let’s go find Tommy” welp see ya’ll for the next spinoff in 3 years! #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/58MMf6aqQT — ໊ (@wandasattorney) October 31, 2024

But do we really have to wait another three years for Vision Quest? After all, exactly 36 months from now, the Multiverse Saga will already be over, seeing as Avengers: Secret Wars arrives in May 2027. It’s actually looking like the show will be closer to two years away, perhaps less. Production is due to begin in 2025 with a release somewhere in 2026 anticipated. It shouldn’t be quite as bad as the wait between WandaVision and Agatha, then, but Marvel’s still making us Maximoff lovers suffer for our (witch)craft.

