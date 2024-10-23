‘Hmm I wonder who that could be’: ‘Agatha All Along’ sequel is casting a mysterious role, and there’s something very familiar about all this

Agatha All Along fans are whipping out their spy glasses to deduce who might be appearing in the series’ upcoming spinoff, after news that the sequel show is casting a new character.

According to X page Scarlet Witch News, Marvel’s upcoming series Vision Quest — a spinoff of Agatha and sequel to WandaVision — is currently casting a “young teen” in a co-lead role. The source also claims that the filming schedule for Vision Quest, which will see Paul Bettany reprise his role as the titular hero, will kick off early next year.

Being the amateur Sherlock Holmes’ that they are, Marvel fans have a few thoughts on who the source might be referring to when it mentions casting a young teen, especially in light of the events of Agatha All Along.

‘VISION QUEST’ is reportedly set to begin filming in early 2025. Marvel is currently casting a “young teen” as the show’s co-lead. 👀



(via DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/bzXW4Ql5YF — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) October 21, 2024

While it remains unconfirmed, fans theorized that Marvel is currently looking for someone to portray Tommy Maximoff, the son of WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch and the twin brother of Agatha’s Billy Maximoff. As a refresher, Wanda created the twin brothers Tommy and Billy, also known as Speed and Wiccan, as part of the hex she cast in WandaVision.

By the end of that series, Wanda had released the souls of the twins she created to find new bodies, and while we learn in Agatha that Billy found the body of William Kaplan, the whereabouts of Tommy are less clear. The phrasing of the Vision Quest casting announcement is particularly eyebrow-raising given that, in Agatha, Joe Locke’s character was also credited only as “teen”, before he was revealed to be Wiccan/ Billy Maximoff.

Given all that Tommy lore, including his absence (so far) in Agatha and his proximity to Vision and Wanda, fans think they’ve confirmed that it’s Speed/Tommy who Marvel is currently looking to cast. The images accompanying the post even include snaps of Locke’s character in Agatha, as well as the younger twin brothers as they appeared in WandaVision.

Hmmm I wonder who that could be — Nightlight (@Nightlight0919) October 22, 2024

“I need the maximoff family reunion asap,” one fan wrote in response to the casting news, with another sarcastically quipping that they “wonder who that could be.” Others were more forthright in declaring that Marvel’s casting process means “we got Tommy,” but not everyone is sold on the theory just yet.

Damn i really hope billy appears in this, i need the maximoff family reunion asap, the comics seem to be allergic to putting them all toguether, lets right those wrongs! — Plastic frog unlucky (@TheFrogUnlucky) October 21, 2024

Some fans suggested that the young teen Marvel is looking for will be “either Tommy or Vin”, the latter of whom is a synthezoid character created by Vision in the comics. “They’re not casting for Tommy but for Visions synthezoid kids I bet, they want Viv for the Young Avengers I’m sure,” one fan theorized.

They’re not casting for Tommy but for Visions synthesoid kids I bet, they want Viv for the Young Avengers I’m sure — Poppa (@poppa_pud) October 21, 2024

It could also be the case that Marvel isn’t casting for either character, and is looking to fill a role that no one has guessed yet, so we might just need to keep our ears to the ground.

As we await further news about which young teen will eventually nab the undisclosed role, we at least know a few confirmed details about Vision Quest. Alongside Bettany, we do know that the series will also see the return of James Spader as Avengers villain Ultron, as well as Todd Stashwick in a yet-to-be-confirmed role. The series is expected to arrive in 2026 and will be released on Disney Plus.

