The ‘WandaVision’ cinematic universe keeps on growing with rumors of a new Disney Plus spinoff

Loki season one might stand as the most-watched Marvel Disney Plus series so far, but it’s easy to argue that WandaVision is the one that made the most cultural impact. Not only did it earn its stars Emmy nominations, the only MCU series to do so, as the very first of the studio’s streaming shows, it hooked audiences’ attentions like nothing else. Even after her multiversal massacre in Doctor Strange 2, for example, folks are still desperate to see more of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

While Wanda’s whereabouts are currently unknown, however, Marvel is clearly keen to expand on WV‘s success in any way it can. Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn, is on its way in 2024 and Paul Bettany is widely believed to be back as White Vision in Vision Quest (even if it hasn’t been officially announced) to boot. What’s more, if you listen to the latest whisperings, a third WandaVision spinoff could also be in the works at the House of Ideas.

According to insider Daniel RPK, a Wiccan series is in development at Disney Plus, focusing on Wanda’s son Billy, who inherited her aptitude for sorcery. Joe Locke’s mystery Agatha character is heavily reported to be Billy, and this information indicates that his role in the Hahn vehicle will set up his very own solo series, one that would likely go someway to establishing the assembling of the Young Avengers.

Again, at this point we only have the single WandaVision spinoff confirmed, but with Vision Quest likely on its way and now we’re hearing the tell of some kind of Wiccan project, it seems we’ll be seeing a lot more of the residents of Westview as the MCU expands over the coming years. All I’m saying is, watch out for The Adventures of Norm the Neighbor, coming to Disney Plus in 2028.