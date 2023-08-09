‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ star teases a ‘very full on, very physical, very emotional’ MCU debut

While its theatrical releases are still struggling to break free from a formulaic curse oft found in franchise films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done an impressive job of smashing the mold with its episodic Disney Plus endeavors.

WandaVision first came out of the gates swinging hard with a markedly profound exploration of grief, Moon Knight dared to dive quite deeply into the subject of mental illness, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law went full-on low-stakes comedic world-building for nine whole episodes, and while Secret Invasion ultimately wasn’t much to write home about, props to Marvel for taking a shot at the political thriller genre all the same.

And if there’s one incoming series that we can count on to continue this trend, it’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos. As a dark comedy that’s set to delve into the more mystical side of the MCU, to say nothing of the fact that a yet-unredeemed villain will be the star of the show, Coven of Chaos will likely have a field day with the aforementioned mold in its own right.

If there’s at least one thing we can safely expect right now, it’s a performance worthy of a deviant MCU project from Joe Locke, the Heartstopper star set to make his debut in the MCU with Coven of Chaos.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Locke described his forthcoming bow as “very full on, very physical,” and “very emotional.” Light on the details, to be sure, but an evocative description nevertheless.

Locke is set to play a yet-unnamed familiar who’s a member of Agatha Harkness’ coven, and his aforementioned tease certainly fits with that of a more beast-like character. That said, no one in their right mind would recruit Locke without having a depth-rich role for him to play, so the plot remains as thick as ever, which will likely be the case for some time as we await for more news on Agatha: Coven of Chaos‘ 2024 release date.