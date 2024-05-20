Marvel content under Disney has had its ups and downs, but there are definitely some shows and films that are real winners. X-Men ’97 is one of the few recent additions to the MCU that even the most gatekeeper-ish fan can’t find too much fault with.

The series was one of the biggest shows in the States during March and April, and will undoubtedly continue to collect viewers thanks to its smart writing, retro animation style, and the way it pays homage to the classic stories that made Marvel such a powerhouse. It’s no surprise that many viewers are already wondering when season 2 will be released.

The titular X-Men aren’t the only characters having new life breathed into them via the show, though. One particular fan favorite is the intriguing Mother Askani.

But who is Mother Askani in X-Men ’97? If you’re a fan of the new(ish) series and want to find out more about this character, read on!

What is X-Men ’97 about?

X-Men ’97 is a continuation of the hit series X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992-1997. It follows the X-Men, and takes place in a world where some people are born with superhuman abilities (in the world of the series, they’re known as mutants). The eponymous X-Men are a team of these mutants who get together to protect the world from evil.

The X-Men were originally founded by Professor Charles Xavier, a mutant himself. X-Men ’97 picks up from the end of the 90s series, after Xavier was the subject of an assassination attempt. Although he survived, he was taken to space to be healed by aliens from the Shi’ar Empire. A year later, we see the X-Men taking on new foes, but under the leadership of their one time enemy Magneto (a contemporary of Xavier’s).

While each episode has its own contained story, there are also wider arcs taking place throughout the series.

Who is Mother Askani in X-Men ’97?

Mother Askani’s real name is Rachel Anne Summers. Her first appearance was in an X-Men comic in 1981, and it was later established that she was the daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey-Summers from an alternate future (the Days of Future Past timeline, for all you Marvel nerds out there). In this universe, the Mutant Registration Act was passed, and there are Sentinel mutant-hunting robots ruling the States.

While Rachel winds up in different multiverses throughout the comics and MCU, she is considered an anomaly as she has no true alternate universe doubles.

Rachel has similar abilities to Jean Grey, including telekinesis and telepathy. She also has a connection to the Phoenix Force, one of the most powerful entities in the entire Marvel universe.

Rachel was originally abducted by people working for Ahab, who turned her into a mutant-hunter via drugs and hypnotherapy. However, her psychic abilities meant she was connected to her victims, which eventually led to her being so full of anger and grief she attacked Ahab. She was sent to a mutant concentration camp where she befriended many mutant rebels, including some of our favorites like Storm and Wolverine.

She briefly became part of the X-Men, before discovering a Shi’ar holoempathic crystal at the home of her grandparents. Because of this, she was able to fully bond with the Phoenix Force and was granted its power, which she used to take revenge on people she felt had wronged her. She was stopped by Wolverine, who stabbed her through the chest.

While in recovery she met and joined Excalibur, and also visited a reality where her mother was alive. Although Jean rejected Rachel at first, the two eventually bonded.

Rachel was with Excalibur for a while until their leader, Captain Britain, was lost in the timestream. Desperate to get him back, she agreed to switch places with him, winding up two millennia in the future in a world ruled by Apocalypse. Using her skills and powers, she managed to bring together a group of rebels and founded the Askani, a breakway group determined to defeat Apocalypse.

It’s in this context that we meet her in X-Men ’97.

Who voices Mother Askani in X-Men ’97?

In X-Men ’97 Rachel/Mother Askani is voiced by Gates McFadden. McFadden is best known for playing Dr Beverly Crusher in the Star Trek universe, so she’s no stranger to sci-fi. Her other voice-over work includes Family Guy.

