X-Men 97 team
Photo via Marvel Animation/Disney Plus
Category:
Marvel
TV

‘Magneto was right’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 8 ending, explained

There's a lot happening in this show, here's how the drama is going down as the season wraps up.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 1, 2024 10:13 am

The twilight of the first season of X-Men ’97 has officially begun, with part one of the show’s three part finale “Tolerance Is Extinction” now available to stream on Disney Plus as of this morning.

Recommended Videos

Over these next three episodes, the X-Men will be going up against their most heinous foe yet in Bastion, the ringleader of Operation Zero Tolerance who seeks to wipe out all mutants so that they don’t replace humans as the dominant species. He’s accomplishing this by… replacing humans with Prime Sentinels as the dominant species so that they can all go exterminate mutants.

Divided, the X-Men fought back against the sudden wave of elite robot soldiers to the best of their ability; Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Cable in the town of Harmony, Pennsylvania; Beast, Wolverine, Morph, and Nightcrawler at the fated X-Mansion, guarding a still-unconscious Rogue; Jubilee and Sunspot falling victim to an arrest in Brazil; and Storm still MIA for the time being.

Salvation came in the form of Magneto, who was released from his restraints by a guilt-ridden Valerie Cooper, and traveled to the North Pole. From here, he sent an electromagnetic pulse across the globe, disabling all the Prime Sentinels and effectively declaring war on humans at the same moment that Charles Xavier crashed back down to Earth.

Rogue and Magneto share a moment in X-Men 97
Screenshot via Marvel Animation/Disney Plus

As this is all happening, Bastion angrily forces Valerie to take Magneto’s place as his prisoner, where she delivered the monologue that was heard across the Marvel fandom. Comparing the events on Genosha (where Valerie was present at the time of the attack) to “déjà vu,” with respect to how humanity always seems to swing back to a mutant-extinction event of some kind, she notes how Magneto always knew that as a truth about humanity before uttering “Magneto was right” (a phrased she furthermore prefaced by saying how unthinkable of a thought it was). Xavier returned to Earth shortly after, and summoned his X-Men.

Indeed, even when mutants had a peaceful home away from the rest of humanity, they still faced persecution, albeit at the hands of a conspiratorial attack from a megalomaniacal android. And unfortunately, self-defense is only a necessity of the aggressor’s making, and Bastion and his Prime Sentinels just poked one of the most dangerous bears in the Marvel Universe.

X-Men ’97 is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the season finale on May 15. A second season is currently in production, while a third is also being developed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Marvel Studios finally just debuted the iconic villain who could be set to replace Kang
Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki season 1/Fantastic Four 2005 poster
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Marvel Studios finally just debuted the iconic villain who could be set to replace Kang
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Read Article Why can’t Chris Hemsworth forgive himself for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’
thor love and thunder
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Why can’t Chris Hemsworth forgive himself for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Shocked She-Hulk overlaid on Avengers: Endgame portal scene screenshot
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘It’s a reflection of the current state of everything’: The men who made Marvel over $6 billion think they know what’s causing the downfall of the MCU
Anthony Russo and Joe Russo speak onstage at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘It’s a reflection of the current state of everything’: The men who made Marvel over $6 billion think they know what’s causing the downfall of the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marvel Studios finally just debuted the iconic villain who could be set to replace Kang
Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki season 1/Fantastic Four 2005 poster
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Marvel Studios finally just debuted the iconic villain who could be set to replace Kang
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Read Article Why can’t Chris Hemsworth forgive himself for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’
thor love and thunder
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Why can’t Chris Hemsworth forgive himself for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Shocked She-Hulk overlaid on Avengers: Endgame portal scene screenshot
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘It’s a reflection of the current state of everything’: The men who made Marvel over $6 billion think they know what’s causing the downfall of the MCU
Anthony Russo and Joe Russo speak onstage at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘It’s a reflection of the current state of everything’: The men who made Marvel over $6 billion think they know what’s causing the downfall of the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.