James Gunn attends Warner Bros. "Blue Beetle" Los Angeles Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California/Superman 2025 first-look image
Photos via Kevin Winter/Getty Images and James Gunn/Warner Bros.
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU

The good news is there's still time to unlearn it.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 9, 2024 12:08 pm

While the MCU is arguably over the hill, the newborn DCU stands on the precipice of greatness. With James Gunn at the helm, all the signs are pointing to the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer using the lessons he learned from his time at Marvel Studios to make DC a true rival to Kevin Feige in terms of consistent quality content.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, with the long-awaited first-look unveiling of David Corenswet as the Man of Steel in 2025’s Superman, Gunn has also unwittingly admitted that he’s taken on one of the worst lessons he could’ve learned from Marvel Studios too. The first-look pic shows off the new Last Son of Krypton in his revamped super-suit, but the reaction to the costume has proven to be as muted as its color scheme. And for good reason.

Superman first-look pic proves Gunn has taken the MCU-ification of superhero costumes to heart

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame
Photo via Marvel Studios

On paper, there’s so much to love about the Corenswet Superman suit (see top of page). The combination of the Kingdom Come S shield and the classic red trunks, for instance, shows a brilliant blend of tradition and subversion. What is really leaving fans disappointed, however, is the over-familiarity of the suit’s material and color palette. Not only does it look similar to Henry Cavill’s SnyderVerse uniform, it’s very much in keeping with every hero suit in the MCU as well.

The MCU has done a lot of things right by the superhero genre, but an unfortunate side-effect of its immense popularity is that it seems all superhero suits now have to be grounded and/or muted in order to function. There’s nary a costumed MCU character who goes by without their comic book outfit being toned down or militarized in some way shape or form. Even Hugh Jackman’s outfit in Deadpool & Wolverine — one of the best MCU suits, for sure — has been altered to appear more like armor.

For the DCU, Gunn had the chance to completely rewrite the rulebook and stand out from the crowd. Could a more old-school fabric suit like the one worn by Christopher Reeves’ Supes work nowadays? Personally, I think it could’ve done, given the effectiveness of Brandon Routh’s costumes in both Superman Returns and Crisis on Infinite Earths. Seeing such a suit revealed in a first-look image would’ve promised the world that 2025’s reboot would be truly a new start for the superhero movie medium. Instead, it warns that Superman is going to look like every other entry in the genre right now.

There’s still time to fix this, of course, in future films in the DCU, but it certainly looks like Gunn has been too keen a student of Kevin Feige’s to switch things up now. But, hey, an MCU Superman’s better than no Superman.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ryan Coogler is a rumored favorite to direct the MCU’s ‘X-Men’ movie. Here’s why this needs to be more than a rumor
Ryan Coogler in black glasses, a hat, and a white and blue jean shirt visiting SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Ryan Coogler is a rumored favorite to direct the MCU’s ‘X-Men’ movie. Here’s why this needs to be more than a rumor
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article Dwayne Johnson muscling in on Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot really would spell the MCU’s apocalypse
Dwayne Johnson onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California/X-Men: Apocalypse poster
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Dwayne Johnson muscling in on Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot really would spell the MCU’s apocalypse
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘The brave always die first’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 9 ending, explained
Angry Magneto surrounded by electrical energy in X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
‘The brave always die first’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 9 ending, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Should have done this 4 years ago’: Marvel finally takes drastic measures to save the MCU, but is it too little too late?
Deadpool overlaid on the Battle of Earth from Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Should have done this 4 years ago’: Marvel finally takes drastic measures to save the MCU, but is it too little too late?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 7, 2024
Read Article If Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four won’t be in ‘Avengers 5,’ here’s who we need instead
Alternate Fantastic Four casting
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
If Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four won’t be in ‘Avengers 5,’ here’s who we need instead
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ryan Coogler is a rumored favorite to direct the MCU’s ‘X-Men’ movie. Here’s why this needs to be more than a rumor
Ryan Coogler in black glasses, a hat, and a white and blue jean shirt visiting SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Ryan Coogler is a rumored favorite to direct the MCU’s ‘X-Men’ movie. Here’s why this needs to be more than a rumor
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article Dwayne Johnson muscling in on Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot really would spell the MCU’s apocalypse
Dwayne Johnson onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California/X-Men: Apocalypse poster
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Dwayne Johnson muscling in on Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot really would spell the MCU’s apocalypse
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘The brave always die first’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 9 ending, explained
Angry Magneto surrounded by electrical energy in X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
‘The brave always die first’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 9 ending, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Should have done this 4 years ago’: Marvel finally takes drastic measures to save the MCU, but is it too little too late?
Deadpool overlaid on the Battle of Earth from Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Should have done this 4 years ago’: Marvel finally takes drastic measures to save the MCU, but is it too little too late?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 7, 2024
Read Article If Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four won’t be in ‘Avengers 5,’ here’s who we need instead
Alternate Fantastic Four casting
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
If Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four won’t be in ‘Avengers 5,’ here’s who we need instead
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 7, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'