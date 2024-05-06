David Corenswet attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Look Both Ways" at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California/Justice League still featuring Henry Cavill's Superman on board Steppenwolf's ship
James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman

Christian Bone
Published: May 6, 2024 12:04 pm

Superman returns… again! At long last, our first look at David Corenswet as DC’s newest Superman in DC’s new Superman movie, titled Superman, is finally here. And writer/director James Gunn has just two words to say to fans to prepare them for what should be a fresh franchise-defining event next July.

“Get ready,” Gunn summarized, in his caption to the epic promo image. The photo reveals Corenswet in his Supes suit for the first time. Presumably depicting Kal-El in his apartment, the background captures the skyline of Metropolis coming under threat from some kind of dangerous energy beam. What’s the betting that Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is the one behind that?

David Corenswet’s Superman suit Easter eggs and references

David Corenswet Superman first-look image
Photo via DC Studios/James Gunn

So what does this epic image reveal about Corenswet’s Supes suit? Well, we already knew that the film’s Superman logo would be the angular Kingdom Come version, rather than the traditional S shield, so that’s something we were expecting. The weather-beaten nature of the suit is a surprise, though, as it reminds us that this isn’t an origins story as Clark Kent will already be Superman when the movie begins.

The collar is an interesting addition as well, as this was previously exclusive to the New 52 iteration of the character in the comics and proved to be divisive among DC fans. Something the New 52 also did that was controversial was remove the hero’s traditional red trunks, a decision that then echoed through subsequent on-screen Supes like Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin.

However, this image confirms Gunn will be breaking this trend in Superman. This isn’t something I expected to admit today, but I have closely examined Superman’s crotch, and I can confirm that it is distinctly red (see above image). He’s definitely wearing them trunks.

All in all, this first-look image confirms that Superman will be a perfect blend of the old and the new, of innovation and tradition, which is surely the perfect recipe for any Man of Steel movie. Believe a man can fly all over again come July 11, 2025.

