Does ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ post-credits scene tease another prequel?

George Miller is back into theater with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the new chapter of his beloved post-apocalyptic franchise. But do you have to stick around after the movie ends for some post-credits scene?

Even though Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, the movie introduces a lot of lore and history to Miller’s saga. So, while the prequel fills many of the gaps left behind by the last Mad Max movie, it still allows Miller to tell new stories set in the same universe. For instance, the movie’s post-credits scene could be teasing another prequel.

Furiosa ends with the titular warrior (Anya Taylor-Joy) helping the slave breeders of Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) to escape. This decision sets in motion the events of Fury Road. Once the story is over, Miller uses the credits sequence to recap the events of Fury Road with scenes from his previous movie. There’s nothing new there, but Miller also rewards fans who stick until the very end of the credits with a mysterious stinger.

Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga post-credits scenes teasing a new prequel?

In a blink-and-you-might-miss moment, the post-credits scene of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga shows the bird skull bobblehead that Nux (Nicholas Hoult) places on top of the dashboard in Max’s (Tom Hardy) car at the beginning of Fury Road.

For those needing a reminder, in Fury Road, Nux is a half-life War Boy who serves Immortan Joe. That means he was born imperfect and is destined to die young. So, like every other War Boy, Nux has been indoctrinated to sacrifice himself for Immortan Joe, who’ll supposedly lead them to Valhalla after a glorious death.

After failing to fulfill Immortan Joe’s order, Nux hides in Furiosa’s War Rig. There, he befriends Immortan Joe’s former slaves and ends up fighting at their side against the villain. Nux finally meets his heroic ending at the end of Fury Road, when he trades his life for the safety of his newfound friends, blowing up the War Rig against the rocky walls of the canyon that leads to the Citadel. Thanks to Nux, Immortan Joe’s forces get crushed, and whoever survives won’t be able to go back to their fortress.

So far, Miller has never spoken about making a movie focused on Nux’s life before Fury Road. Nevertheless, it’s strange that the filmmaker focused on Nux’s bobblehead as Furiosa’s post-credit scene. If Miller does decide to add more prequels to his list of Mad Max movies, Nux is another fan-favorite character who fans would love to learn more about.

