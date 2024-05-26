‘Home Alone’ house location, current owners, and new sale price, explained

Have you ever watched a movie and thought to yourself, “I wonder what it would be like to live there?” For many fans of the beloved holiday classic Home Alone, that thought has crossed their minds more than once. Well, now is your chance to live the dream!

The iconic red-brick Georgian Colonial home, located in the suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, has become a symbol of childhood nostalgia and Christmas cheer. The Home Alone house, built in 1921, has been a popular tourist attraction since the movie’s release in 1990.

Fans from all over the world have flocked to the quiet neighborhood to snap photos and recreate the memorable scene where Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, screams after applying aftershave. The house’s exterior remains instantly recognizable, with its symmetry and perfectly manicured lawn.

But what’s the story behind this famous house, and what’s happening with it now?

The current owners, Trisha and Tim Johnson, who purchased the home in 2012 for $1.585 million, have listed the property for sale at a price of $5.25 million, according to a recent Zillow listing.

The 5,700-square-foot home, situated on a half-acre lot, boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Its spacious interior provides ample room for a family to create their own memories, while the large yard offers a perfect setting for outdoor activities. The house’s location in the heart of Winnetka is also a sought-after suburb known for its charming downtown area. And you will probably never have to worry about forgetting your address, since every pizza delivery driver in town will know exactly where to find you.

The Johnsons have lovingly maintained the essence of the home while making significant updates. Visitors might recognize the front door where Kevin famously shouted, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!” or the central staircase, a key player in one of the movie’s most memorable scenes. These iconic elements remain untouched as a nod to their nostalgic value. However, the Johnsons revamped the basement into a state-of-the-art entertainment hub complete with a home theater, bar, and a massive sports court.

Prior to the Johnsons’ ownership, the Abendshien family, consisting of John and Cynthia Abendshien, bought the house in 1988 for $800,000. As we all know, the property became famous two years later as the setting for the McCallister family’s Christmas chaos. If you’ve got a few million dollars to spare and a burning desire to live in a piece of nostalgia, the Home Alone house could be your dream come true.

