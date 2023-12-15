The 10 best Christmas movies to stream, December 2023

There's tons of Christmas movies to stream this December, but which ones are the best?

If you listen closely enough, you can hear those sleigh bells jingling and children laughing — which means that Christmas is right around the corner. And while a vast multitude of shoppers crowd the corridors of malls, passionate moviegoers are instead opting to indulge in a wide variety of holiday films.

From gut-busting comedy ventures to feel-good family fantasies, the holiday movie sub-genre is a booming landscape with films for folks of all ages to enjoy. And yes, it would feel like a complete disservice to watch any of these movies without a mug of hot chocolate in your hand, so be sure to have that ready. Plus, the best part of these Christmas classics is that a large majority of them are available to stream in 2023. Who says the advancement of technology is a complete waste?

So, let’s unwrap these holiday flicks on streaming and showcase the 10 best Christmas movies to stream for December.

1. Love Actually (2003)

Come on, who doesn’t absolutely adore Christmas mixed with a bit of cheesy romance? Luckily, Love Actually perfectly embodied that Yuletide blend, easily becoming one of the most favored Christmas classics in cinematic history. With its star-studded ensemble cast taking the reins and delivering an unforgettable film experience, it’s no wonder folks want to binge-watch it this December.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. The Santa Clause (1994)

You might memorably recall Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, but it’s hard to completely forget his magical time as jolly ol’ Saint Nick — well, sorta. Released back in 1994, the fantasy spectacle revolves around Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin forced to become the new Santa Claus after disastrously “killing” the original Santa. The film’s roaring success eventually spawned a franchise that is definitely a fan-favorite to this day.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Without a doubt, this one is surely tricky. Is it a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie? The debate might be as old as time, with different folks having different strokes on the matter, but the fact remains that it still is partially a Christmas movie. Sorry, folks. Regardless of where you specifically stand, the Tim Burton-produced vehicle is still one of the most streamed movies of all time, especially during the joyous holiday season — so do with that what you wish.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

4. The Polar Express (2004)

Personally, I find The Polar Express to be absolutely boring, but there’s simply no denying that the stop-motion feature has attracted a wide audience throughout the years. In doing so, the movie has easily become one of the most popular Christmas projects of all time and continues to be sought after on streaming platforms. So to get a dose of Tom Hanks and his several voice acting performances, be sure to fire up the Max subscription.

Where to watch: Max

5. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

At times, it truly can be a wonderful life, and this is undoubtedly a wonderful Christmas classic that has remained in our hearts and minds for decades. Passed down through the generations, it’s hard to be involved in any function during the holidays without hearing about bells ringing and angels getting their wings. But if you’re looking for a feel-good movie that echoes the importance of family values and personal confidence, give this a streaming watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6. How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Yes, we’re perfectly aware that the 1966 original is a bonafide Christmas staple, but let’s not sit here and pretend like Jim Carrey’s version isn’t wholeheartedly fantastic. In the same tune as the OG narrative, the Grinch is forced to adhere to the warmth and joy presented in Whoville during the holiday season. Despite its ever-present popularity, its quality has yet to waver, making it one of the best Yuletide classics to exist.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7. Elf (2003)

If it wasn’t already well documented, we feel inclined to echo that Elf is undoubtedly one of the most popular Christmas films of all time. Centering around Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf, the premise includes Buddy traveling to NYC to meet his real human father, who just so happens to be on the Naughty List. The Jon Favreau vehicle is ridiculously campy, sure, but make no bones about it — it’s the perfect entry for a streaming marathon.

Where to watch: Hulu

8. A Christmas Story (1983)

If you’re too eager to sit and wait for the 24-hour marathon on TBS, then you’re in luck — because the unforgettable Christmas classic is available to stream all month long. Centering around Ralphie, who desperately wants a BB gun for Christmas, the fun-filled holiday staple is nothing short of endlessly entertaining. An eventual sequel did happen, but we’ll simply choose to ignore that and keep the grace of the original in our hearts.

Where to watch: Max

9. Home Alone (1990)

Truthfully, both Home Alone movies are Christmas classics that have stood the test of time, although we do particularly favor the second movie. Sorry, not sorry. Luckily, both of the original, wildly hilarious holiday projects are available to stream all throughout December as the clock to Christmas Day winds down. So open up your streaming browser and enjoy, you filthy animals.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Is there any Christmas feature more iconic than the flair of Christmas Vacation? Part of the wide-range of National Lampoon movies, its Christmas venture perfectly depicts how chaotic and over-the-top the holidays can be whenever dysfunctional family members are around. So while all of these holiday movies are definite classics, there’s simply no denying that the Chevy Chase vehicle is the cream of the crop to stream this season.

Where to watch: Hulu