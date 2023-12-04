Where is the ‘Home Alone’ house located and what is its current value?

It’s anlmost officially Winter — in some areas of the world at least — and we all know what that means. Hot cider, heartwarming movies, and a timeless debate that kicks off each holiday season.

For once, I’m not talking about the great Nightmare Before Christmas debate — yes, its a Christmas movie, and no, I won’t be taking questions. Instead, I’m zeroing in on an entirely different Christmas movie. A treasured staple of the season, Home Alone is on thousands of annual viewing lists, and each year it sparks the same conversation. That conversation has little to do with the genuinely debilitating injuries all those traps would inflict, or even with the questionable police work that led to a minor being left alone for days on end. Instead, it centers entirely around the stunning and sprawling McCallister residence, which these days veers closer to mansion than family home.

We’ve all heard the discussion a few dozen times before: Just what job on this planet does Papa McCallister boast, that he can not only afford that absolute Red Keep of a house but also send a family of 17 on a fully-paid trip to Paris? There’s no way my man is making anything less than millions on an annual basis, and all the proof we need is the six bed, six bath abode the McCallisters’ call their home.

Where is the McCallister house from Home Alone located?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The plot of Home Alone follows young Kevin McCallister after he’s forgotten for a family trip and ends up home alone for several wacky days, fending off a pair of robbers intent on bleeding his (definitely rich) family dry.

Over the course of the film, the young Kevin — played by a 9-year-old Macaulay Culkin — dreams up brilliant (and potentially deadly) tricks and traps to keep the Wet Bandits at bay, leaning on the sturdy multistory house his family calls home. That house is located, in the film, in a Chicago, Illinois suburb — the very same place its found in real life.

The six bed, six bath home featured in Home Alone is located at 671 Lincoln Ave in Winnetka, Illinois, a suburb around 40 minutes from downtown Chicago. It last went up for sale in the early 2010s, netting a nice high sum for the family that sold it.

How much is the Home Alone house worth?

Image via 20th Century Studios

There are a few factors that lend the real-life Home Alone house its widespread appeal, but one of the biggest is inarguably its status as a historical landmark of sorts. The house has become a pilgrimage for a portion of Home Alone fans, who — after several decades of enjoying the 1990 release — travel to the Chicago suburb where its located to catch a sight of it for themselves.

That’s on top of its size, location, and numerous amenities. These all add up to land the house a price tag of more than $2 million, as of 2023. The home is currently listed on Zillow for a whopping $2,382,200, but its not currently on the market. It seems like a sky-high price for we poor (and I mean poor) millennials, but a $2 million price tag is pretty common for a multistory home with a half dozen rooms located just outside of Chicago. Once you add in the cultural relevance, this house might actually be a steal.