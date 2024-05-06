Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill

The King of Rohan has gone to his fathers, in whose mighty company he shall not feel ashamed. Fantasy icon Bernard Hill, most notable for playing Théoden in Lord of the Rings, died yesterday at age 79.

After his death, heartfelt responses to the news flooded media outlets. Hill had a long and storied career in the entertainment industry, starting with his breakout role in BBC’s Boys From the Blackstuff, to his supporting role in James Cameron’s epic, Titanic. But Lord of the Rings is arguably the most beloved addition to his credits. Appearing in The Two Towers and The Return of the King, Hill’s characters represent one of the few strongholds of Men to stand up to Sauron in the war for Middle-earth.

His heroism at Helm’s Deep and love for Éowyn (Miranda Otto) contrasts with Denethor’s (John Noble) cowardice and abuse of Faramir (David Wenham). Hill’s legacy lives on through these films, something that his costars are readily aware of. Karl Urban, who played Théoden’s nephew, Éomer posted a touching photo of the actor after his passing on Instagram. And he wasn’t the only one to remember the actor fondly.

Elijah Wood’s touching tribute to Lord of the Rings’ Bernard Hill

The outpouring of appreciation for the actor came from all corners, including the Ring Bearer himself, Elijah Wood. Wood gained household stardom for appearing in Lord of the Rings as the humble Hobbit, Frodo Baggins. And though he never shared any scenes with the actor, the set of the film was something close to a family. The four Hobbits, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Sam Astin, and Wood regularly get together for reunions. Per Entertainment Weekly, Orlando Bloom even joined in on the fun recently.

Wood’s reaction to Hill’s death, however, was much more somber. As the defacto face of the franchise, his words carry a lot of weight. The actor posted on X (formerly Twitter) his public sentiments.

So long to our friend, our king, Bernard Hill.



We will never forget you.



“For he was a gentle heart and a great king and kept his oaths; and he rose out of the shadows to a last fair morning.”



photo by Viggo pic.twitter.com/lxjepm5rUZ — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 5, 2024

Wood honored the late actor with a photo credited to Viggo Mortensen, otherwise known as Aragorn son of Arathorn, rightful heir to Gondor. The beautiful photo against the backdrop of the mountains is the perfect way to send off the performer. As Gandalf says:

“Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain curtain of this world rolls back and all turns to silver glass… And then you see it… White shores and beyond, a far green country under a swift sunrise.”

Hill was a timeless actor who will be remembered in his long career of significant roles. For nostalgic fans keen on revisiting the franchise, Lord of the Rings is currently streaming on Max.

