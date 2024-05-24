The true story behind the Brat Pack will be unveiled when the documentary ‘Brats’ is released on Hulu

Don’t get your wires crossed. Hulu’s new documentary is not a look at the highly successful doll line of the early aughts.

No, Brats is a retrospective of the worldwide phenomenon of the Brat Pack of the ‘80s. The nickname for the highly prolific teen stars of the time, the Brat Pack consisted of Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy, Rob Lowe, and Demi Moore, among many others. They were often attached to John Hughes films of the time, such as The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles. But as successful as they were, the performers with these associations were not too fond of the nickname.

Brats reunites the stars of the time decades later as they look back on their time in the entertainment industry. McCarthy has since become a filmmaker in his own right and helms this adventure. Fans of the era’s films should be ready for a trip down memory lane when Brats airs on Hulu.

Produced by ABC Studios, Brats had its worldwide premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festivals. But US fans who want to experience the film at home will have to wait until June 13 to watch it on Hulu. The streaming platform has been host to many interesting documentaries as of late, and this is no exception. Per Deadline, McCarthy said in a statement t that the film “was that rare opportunity to dive back into the frozen past and bring it up into the living present.”

When the Brat Pack was so dubbed years ago, conversations about performers were not as candid as they are now. Modern sensibilities have opened up many people’s perspectives and allowed actors to address things that may not have made them comfortable. As depicted in the trailer, many of the so-called “brats” were distressed about the moniker. The title was spawned from a New York Magazine article from 1985, and the nickname stuck.

Lowe vocalizes in the trailer that the situation was a “disaster.” Emilio Estevez, who earned fame from The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire is straightforward about his hesitance to make appearances. This film gives these beloved actors a chance to address their respective feelings in the best way possible. And for many fans, it allows them to get an inside perspective at some of the most iconic times of the ‘80s. ABC News Studios head, Mike Kelley, explained to Deadline the cultural impact of the stars.

“The Brat Pack captivated a generation and defined cool for so many. Andrew, as a seminal member, brings unbelievable access and perspective to the phenomenon as director of this film. It’s a deeply personal, surprising and entertaining journey and a film we are so proud of at ABC News Studios.”

For an inside look at the most famous teen stars of the time, make sure not to miss Brats when it premiers June 13 on Hulu.

