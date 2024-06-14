Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Image via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak earns Marvel’s ire by revealing 3 more multiversal variants we can expect to cause havoc

No, Alex Summers isn't one of them.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 01:41 pm

Deadpool & Wolverine is all set to have more multiversal crossover appearances than you can shake a stick Wakandan spear at. And, somehow, we’re finding out about more all the time. Case in point, the latest leak reveals three more characters who are on course to be added to this cameo-palooza of a Marvel movie.

If you’re looking to go into Deadpool & Wolverine entirely unspoiled, then feel free to look away now. Although, honestly, we could’ve deduced these characters were going to show up anyway based on who’s been in the trailers so far. Like Dogpool and Lady Deadpool (played by Blake Lively — come on, it’s gotta be, hasn’t it?).

Yes, expect even more Deadpool variants to pop up in the threequel! Leaked Funko POP! packaging reveals a new wave of Deadpool 3 figures, which 100% confirms three more versions of Wade Wilson who will show up in the film. Namely, Kidpool, Headpool, and Babypool.

For those who have been paying close attention to all the set photos and rumors that have swirled around this film, none of these will come as much of a surprise. Remember when we thought Percy Jackson‘s Walker Scobell could be playing Kidpool? It looks like that could still be happening. And if Ryan Reynolds decides to continue keeping it in the family and casts his youngest child as Babypool that would be hilarious.

The best news? This is still just the icing on the cake… Or the tip of the iceberg… Or the cake on the tip of the iceberg… Point is, there are a ton more cameos coming that have yet to be confirmed and maybe even ones that we genuinely have no idea about. That said, if there is no Taylor Swift as Dazzler there will be riots in the streets.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'