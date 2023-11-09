Ryan Reynolds confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ release date change by revealing first look at new character you’ll love more than Wolverine

Sorry, Captain America: Brave New World, commiserations Thunderbolts, but it’s fair to say Deadpool 3 is the most highly anticipated MCU movie on its way in 2024. So Marvel fans have been nervously awaiting any release date updates following the movie being trapped in limbo ever since the strikes began.

With a new SAG-AFTRA deal tentatively in place, and the end to the actors’ strike finally in sight, Ryan Reynolds — the Merc with the Mouth himself — has celebrated the occasion by announcing a new place in the schedule for his eagerly awaited MCU debut. And he did so in a way only he could.

Namely, by revealing a brand-new Deadpool variant, who we are sure is guaranteed to become your new favorite Deadpool 3 cast-member — Hugh Jackman who? “Did Dogpool save the day?” Reynolds joked, along with our first look at Wade Wilson’s new canine sidekick. “Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024.”

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

Although Reynolds doesn’t provide a specific date, this seems to confirm prior reports that Deadpool 3 was switching release dates with Captain America 4. If this is the case, Brave New World — which completed filming before the strikes started — will be coming on May 3, 2024 while Deadpool 3 will then fill its place on the slate and hit theaters on July 26, 2024. As for what’s happening with Thunderbolts, already scheduled for December 2024, that’s anyone’s guess right now.

Wolverine? Pfft. Jennifer Garner’s Elektra? Eh. Taylor Swift as Dazzler (maybe?). Sorry, Swifties, we’re all on the Dogpool train now.