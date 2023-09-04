Ryan Reynolds liking a single post has some convinced Kidpool might feature in ‘Deadpool 3’

This could be a genius casting decision if said like bears any weight.

There’s an ongoing rumor that Deadpool 3 will feature multiple Deadpool and Wolverine variants, facing each other in a multiversal clash. While it has yet to be confirmed, Ryan Reynold‘s latest internet activity might have added clues for a potential character, who also happens to have strong ties to the multiverse.

Twitter user Caleb Williams shared a video in which The Adam Project star, Walker Scobell hung out with Reynolds, giving a monologue that might resemble something that Deadpool would say. Williams tagged the two actors and asked if Scobell was cast to play Kidpool in Deadpool 3:

The Direct reported that Reynolds liked the tweet. While this does not confirm anything, it got many people excited about the idea that Kidpool may be a featured variant in Deadpool 3 and Scobell could indeed be playing the character. If this is true, then this has to be a pretty ingenius casting decision on Marvel Studios’ part, since Scobell played Reynold’s younger counterpart in The Adam Project. So imagine him doing the same thing in this Rated-R movie.

Ignore the canon meating, I want it to be like:

Wade: THAT'S A CHILD!

Kidpool: that's an ugly pimply bit*h! https://t.co/p8S53FqlqN — thefuzzyaya she/her (@thefuzzyaya) September 1, 2023

WAIT THIS CASTING IS GENIUS?? https://t.co/2j1nXtQHcP — Sep ᱬ🫧 (@ifyouknevbetter) September 2, 2023

this is the most obvious casting ever and I love it https://t.co/Yf0dDdfg5c — domo (@just_me_dom) September 2, 2023

Kidpool is a Deadpool variant from Earth – 10330. He was a new student of the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys and struggled to get along with other students due to behavioral issues. After he decided to leave the orphanage, he was recruited by another Deadpool from Earth-616 to join the Deadpool Corps and save the multiverse.

The Deadpool 3 variants rumors started after Hugh Jackman commented about his upcoming Marvel appearance, saying that he said that he has a “dual role” in this MCU flick. While he didn’t clarify what he meant, he has hinted in the past that his character could return using “time travel” and “science.”

Deadpool 3 has begun production, however, it was paused due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Despite these delays, the film is still scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.