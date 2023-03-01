Hugh Jackman has sparked speculation of Wolverine variants showing up in ‘Deadpool 3’

More information has been revealed about Hugh Jackman‘s MCU debut in Deadpool 3, after it was announced last year that he will be reprising his role as Wolverine. The actor previously mentioned that Marvel Studios has a creative way to include the adamantium hero in the current MCU timeline without clashing with the events of Logan, and the actor has now revealed a tiny hint as to how that will be achieved in the upcoming movie.

During a French interview for the film The Son, Jackman revealed that he’s going to have a “dual role” in the upcoming Marvel film. He told LeParisien that filming begins this summer, and that he’s making use of his time in Paris to experience the cuisine before he undergoes a strict diet to bring back his former Wolverine body.

“Yes, it will even be a dual role. Ryan and I have been friends for twenty years, we have a lot of fun together. We are filming this summer. That’s why I’m so happy to be in Paris right now and to be able to enjoy French gastronomy. Because very soon, I’m going to have to put myself on a strict diet to remake my Wolverine body: steamed chicken and broccoli!”

While he didn’t clarify what he meant by a “dual role,” the most likely assumption is that he’s going to play different variants of himself. This makes the most sense, since he did tease in previous interviews at the possibility of the use of “science” and “time travel” for Wolverine’s reappearance. And considering that Deadpool did mess with time at the end of Deadpool 2, it would make sense if his actions sparked an incursion in the film.

It was revealed in the past that Jackman was asked to be in the first Deadpool film. But the actor rejected the role because he claimed at the time that he was done playing the character after Logan. However, after viewing the first film in 2016, the actor regretted his decision, claiming that he could see a “buddy cop” situation between the two Marvel characters. It was also confirmed that Wolverine’s return was Jackman’s idea, and that the call to pitch the idea was around the same time when Ryan Reynolds was going to have a meeting with Kevin Feige to talk about the film.

While it’s currently unknown what Deadpool 3 would be about, it was mentioned multiple times that the events of Logan will remain canon and untouched. So perhaps the multiverse is the key to achieving that.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to come out in theaters on Nov 8, 2024.