How is Demi Moore related to Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis has been back in the headlines recently after the actor celebrated his 68th birthday, and his wife Emma Heming Willis shared an update on his condition as well as her own mental wellbeing as the actor sadly struggles with a worsening case of frontotemporal dementia.

Later that day, actor Demi Moore shared a wholesome clip to Twitter of the Die Hard star’s extended family gathered in his home singing happy birthday to him. We were glad to see Willis looking like he’s in good spirits as he blows out the candles, despite what is known of his condition.

Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family.

Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them. pic.twitter.com/vcb50QP9hr — Demi Moore (@justdemi) March 20, 2023

However, some of us who are unfamiliar with Bruce Willis’ history may be wondering how Demi Moore is related to Bruce and how the Ghost star fits into the extended family. Here’s everything you need to know.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, explained

Photo via Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

Bruce Willis has been married twice, once to Demi Moore (they split in the year 2000), before meeting and marrying his current spouse Emma Heming Willis in 2009. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore had three children together during their marriage, while he and Emma Heming Willis had two children in 2012 and 2014.

Given that Demi Moore was present at her ex-husband’s low-key 68th birthday party, it would appear that their relationship remains amicable, and the fact that all of Willis’ children got to spend some quality time with their dad in these precious moments is heartwarming to see.