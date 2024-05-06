Thor looks shocked and Pedro Pascal exposes his tongue superimposed over the cast of 2005's Fantastic Four
Images via Marvel Studios/20th Century Fox/The Hot Ones
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated

We're so close and yet so far.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 6, 2024 07:57 am

It’s been a little rough over the past few years, but the MCU is about to treat its fans very well over the next 12 months or so. First, we have the world of the X-Men colliding with the Marvel Studios multiverse in Deadpool & Wolverine and then summer 2025 delivers the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot. But, wait, there may be a disappointing catch to the First Family’s MCU debut.

Recommended Videos

Aside from the brilliant casting of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby et al as Reed Richards and company, The Fantastic Four is so exciting because it drops the characters into the wider Marvel cinematic sandbox for the first time ever, after 20 years of underwhelming solo films. Just in time to have some kind of presence in the two Avengers movies that will conclude the Multiverse Saga.

That’s why the latest rumors to do with The Movie Formerly Known As The Kang Dynasty are so crushing. Self-proclaimed scoopers Murphy’s Multiverse and Daniel RPK are reporting that the studio’s plans for Avengers 5 do not involve the Fantastic Four. As you may have already heard, the cast is supposedly coming together for the film, which currently has no director attached, but Marvel allegedly isn’t bothering to give Pascal and his co-stars a call for this one.

This is immensely crushing for multiple reasons. The Infinity Saga had a knack for having its new additions partner up with other heroes practically as soon as they were introduced — think Black Panther and Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War — but the Multiverse Saga has been much slower on its feet in this department. With The Fantastic Four coming out less than a year ahead of Avengers 5, the timing seemed perfect for Mr. Fantastic and friends to play a role in the movie, but — if we’re to believe the scuttlebutt — this isn’t the case.

And if this is the case then Avengers 5 is immediately falling short of Avengers: Infinity War, which so adeptly assembled the various heroes of the Infinity Saga to set the stage for an epic finale in Endgame. If Avengers 5 isn’t going to do the same then it’s arguably failing in its job to be as big an event as the Multiverse Saga deserves. Sure, it’s easy to speculate that the Fantastic Four are simply being held back until Avengers 6 AKA Secret Wars, but that movie has enough on its plate as it is. There’s a risk that Avengers 5 could be severely underpopulated while Avengers 6 becomes dangerously overpopulated.

Plus, on a very simple, primal level, we just want to see the Fantastic Four and Avengers engage in that classic superhero staple — having a fight before they realize they are on the same side. Give us stretchy daddy Reed versus Spidey or Human Torch battling Captain Marvel already. Please don’t make us wait until 2027.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Giancarlo Esposito officially joins MCU, but the crucial point of his deal has already disappeared into oblivion
Giancarlo Esposito joins MCU
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Giancarlo Esposito officially joins MCU, but the crucial point of his deal has already disappeared into oblivion
Marco Vito Oddo and others Marco Vito Oddo and others May 4, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Deadpool forms a frame with his hands with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Ben Affleck's Daredevil behind him
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article Hugh Jackman’s legendary new role might just make Taron Egerton more likely to become the next Wolverine
Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman arrive for the European premiere of 'Eddie The Eagle' at Odeon Leicester Square on March 17, 2016 in London, England.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Hugh Jackman’s legendary new role might just make Taron Egerton more likely to become the next Wolverine
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article Marvel confirms controversial ‘Captain America 4’ leak, and now everyone’s saying the same thing
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson wields the Captain America shield superimposed over an orange-hued poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel confirms controversial ‘Captain America 4’ leak, and now everyone’s saying the same thing
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article Who is Paul Walter Hauser playing in ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Paul Walter Hauser attends The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California./official The Fantastic Four artwork
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Who is Paul Walter Hauser playing in ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Giancarlo Esposito officially joins MCU, but the crucial point of his deal has already disappeared into oblivion
Giancarlo Esposito joins MCU
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Giancarlo Esposito officially joins MCU, but the crucial point of his deal has already disappeared into oblivion
Marco Vito Oddo and others Marco Vito Oddo and others May 4, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Deadpool forms a frame with his hands with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Ben Affleck's Daredevil behind him
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article Hugh Jackman’s legendary new role might just make Taron Egerton more likely to become the next Wolverine
Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman arrive for the European premiere of 'Eddie The Eagle' at Odeon Leicester Square on March 17, 2016 in London, England.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Hugh Jackman’s legendary new role might just make Taron Egerton more likely to become the next Wolverine
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article Marvel confirms controversial ‘Captain America 4’ leak, and now everyone’s saying the same thing
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson wields the Captain America shield superimposed over an orange-hued poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel confirms controversial ‘Captain America 4’ leak, and now everyone’s saying the same thing
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article Who is Paul Walter Hauser playing in ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Paul Walter Hauser attends The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California./official The Fantastic Four artwork
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Who is Paul Walter Hauser playing in ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 2, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'