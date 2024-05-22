Cyclops in X-Men 97/Avengers 2012
Latest Marvel News: 'X-Men' reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger's comeback finally assembles

Don't you dare mess this one up, Marvel!
Published: May 22, 2024 02:20 pm

You might think that X-Men ’97 turning out to be so astronomically awesome would take some of the pressure off of Marvel’s upcoming live-action X-Men reboot, but actually it’s made its task all the more difficult. Now it doesn’t just have to better the Fox films, it has to surpass what many are widely calling the greatest adaptation of the mutant team in screen history.

Maybe that’s why fans are all saying the same thing after the reboot in question has finally had a major breakthrough…

X-Men reboot finds its writer, and now everyone is making the same plea

Good news, everyone! Marvel’s X-Men reboot is officially underway after it’s found Michael Lesslie as its screenwriter. Honestly, Lesslie’s filmography to date is a little checkered — The Hunger Games prequel? Cool! The Assassin’s Creed movie? Umm… — but this is still an exciting development. If Lesslie is wondering where to start, at least fans are helping him out by shouting the same request from the rooftops: please make Cyclops as cool as he is in X-Men ’97, as opposed to the laser-eyed milquetoast he was in Fox’s franchise.

Marvel’s Vision series gets a release window, adds Star Trek: Picard veteran

Today is a good day for Marvel projects we’ve been waiting forever for finally getting let out of the freezer. Marvel’s Vision series — formerly known as Vision Quest — is, at long last, coming in 2026 after being in development since 2022. Paul Bettany is all set to return as White Vision, while Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas is on hand to serve as EP, replacing WandaVision‘s Jac Schaeffer. Will this be the backdoor Young Avengers project we all want it to be? Given that it’s coming from the man who made Picard‘s final season a fan-pleasing cameo-filled extravaganza, our fingers are crossed.

Glen Powell says he’s not interested in “Marvel fare,” but I beg to differ

Why, Glen, why??? We were rooting for you! Sorry to break it to you, anyone who was hoping to see Glen Powell in the MCU, but the Hit Man star has admitted that he’s not looking to star in any “Marvel fare” anytime soon. While that’s a huge bummer, it’s worth noting that he never said anything about “DC fare,” so the door is still open for him to claim a role that he’s clearly born to play: Booster Gold, in James Gunn’s DCU. Chris Pratt has had his name on that character for a while now, but honestly Powell is the perfect person for the part. We just need him to realize that.

