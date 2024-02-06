‘Vision Quest’ release window prediction, cast, plot, and more

Apparently, WandaVision spinoffs are like buses — you wait ages for one and then two come along at once. Marvel’s very first Disney Plus series debuted in January 2021 and, as of the beginning of 2024, it’s still yet to release a follow-up. But be patient, honorary Westview residents, because the world of WandaVision will soon be expanded upon in not one, but two separate off-shoots: Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Vision Quest.

Agatha has long been in the works and is finally due to hit streaming in fall 2024, but for ages Vision Quest has been living on the outer edges of the MCU’s upcoming projects, as Marvel has even yet to officially announce its existence. This is despite the show being reliably reported to be in development way back in October 2022. Thankfully, it seems we can rest assured that it really is happening, thanks to Vision himself Paul Bettany admitting he’s on his way back to Earth-616.

On a quest of your own to find out everything we know about Vision Quest? Well, search no further. As Vis himself might say, welcome home…

Vision Quest cast and crew

Who’s in the cast of Vision Quest? I can sum that up for you in just two words: 1) Paul. 2) Bettany. Given the liminal space the series exists in right now, the only thing we can say for certain about who will be in it is that the titular Vision will return. During an appearance at Orlando’s MegaCon in February 2024, Bettany reignited hopes that the show could happen soon. Breaking Marvel actor etiquette, the Avengers: Infinity War star went and declared that he was “100%” coming back as Vision in the near future.

That’s it for confirmed cast, but rumors abound that the show will be a backdoor Young Avengers project. At the very least, the expectation is that the teenage versions of Vision and Wanda’s sons, Billy and Tommy, will feature. Remember, Joe Locke is widely believed to be playing an aged-up Billy in Agatha, although the exact nature of his role is being kept under wraps. Tommy isn’t anticipated to be included in that spinoff, which means Vision Quest might serve as his reintroduction to the MCU.

As for the crew… well, that’s the curious thing. Originally, WandaVision EP Jac Schaeffer was once again announced to be Vision Quest‘s showrunner, following on from her matching job on Agatha. However, in the wake of the strikes ending in September 2023, Schaeffer and her writing team removed the project from their WGA profiles. We initially believed this was the death-knell of the show, but copious information that has emerged since confirms it’s still alive. So it remains to be seen whether Schaeffer is still attached or not.

Vision Quest storyline

Tragically, as far as we know, the original Vision is dead, so don’t expect him to return in Vision Quest. Instead, his S.W.O.R.D.-created counterpart, White Vision, will be the central character of this spinoff. As per Deadline, when the show was revealed in October 2022, this series will follow White Vision as he attempts to regain both his memories and his humanity.

The show’s title is pulled directly from the 1980s storyline of the same name. Published in the pages of West Coast Avengers, “Vision Quest” explored how the Californian-based superhero team rebuild Vis after he is dismantled, but he comes back without his soul. This creates a heartbreaking schism in both his relationship with his wife, Wanda, and his twin boys.

While Elizabeth Olsen is unlikely to be back as Wanda, it’s easy to see how Vision’s bond with his sons could be the emotional backbone of the TV adaptation instead. Likewise, it’s worth pointing out that Vision’s mind is a copy of Simon Williams/Wonder Man in the comics. And what’s another Disney Plus production coming up? Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Could Simon crossover to help White Vision restore his humanity?

Vision Quest potential release window

Going by Bettany’s excitement to reprise Vision again and an update we received in November which claimed production would take place in 2024, we can hazard a guess that filming on Vision Quest is due sometime later this year. While no release date has been supplied as yet — again, Marvel Studios has still to even confirm its existence — we can probably remain pretty confident that Vision Quest will premiere on streaming sometime in 2025.

No doubt Marvel is waiting until this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con before making any official announcements about Vision Quest. The studio’s traditional big Hall H panel in July should likely reveal everything we wish to know about the superhero synthezoid’s spectacular streaming spinoff.