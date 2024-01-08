Elizabeth Olsen’s shocking snub is turning heads after her surprising return to the MCU as Scarlet Witch

2024 marks 10 years since Elizabeth Olsen first entered the MCU as Wanda Maximoff with a cameo in the post-credits of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Little did we know at the time that she’d go on to become one of Marvel’s most popular and storied characters.

Unfortunately, while fans have taken her into their hearts, the Golden Globes voting board hasn’t. Olsen was up for the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film at the 2024 ceremony, for her astonishing performance in HBO’s Love & Death, but Ali Wong came away with the gong for her role in Netflix’s Beef.

While no one’s taking away from Wong’s well-deserved achievement, Olsen’s legion of followers are as furious as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that she’s now been snubbed by the Globes not once, but twice. Olsen was previously nominated in the very same category back in 2022 for, of course, WandaVision.

Hilariously, though, it seems Olsen herself dished out a snub at the Golden Globes. Specifically, red carpet footage appears to show her totally blanking John Krasinski, her apparent scene partner in Doctor Strange 2. Just as Patrick Stewart recently revealed, this reminds us that none of the actors from the infamous “Wanda vs. the Illuminati” scene ever actually met.

Olsen’s awards snub hits extra hard, coming as it does just days after her surprise return to the MCU. While we’re still waiting for Wanda’s death to be undone in live-action, the Avengers: Endgame star got to lend her voice to an alternate Scarlet Witch — dubbed Wanda Merlin, hailing from the 1602 universe — in What If…? season 2. Following her unfortunate Love & Death loss, though, it seems the real question we should ponder is “what if… the Golden Globes actually gave Elizabeth Olsen a dang award?”