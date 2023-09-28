As if one tortured spin-off wasn’t enough, the MCU’s other series spun out from one of its very best efforts may have lost several key creatives

With a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 91 percent – not to mention awards season recognition from both the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes – it would be fair to call WandaVision one of the very best offerings to emerge from the Marvel Cinematic Universe during its entire existence.

While plans for a second season have never really been on the table, Kevin Feige nonetheless decided to strike while the iron was hot by announcing not one, but two spin-offs. Agatha: House of Harkness/Coven of Chaos/Darkhold Diaries/delete where applicable has suffered several setbacks of its own after being delayed several times over as a result of the strikes and causing mayhem with its rampant re-titling, but Vision Quest may have additionally suffered a hammer blow.

Image via Disney Plus

Although it hasn’t been confirmed or corroborated by Marvel as of yet, reports are sweeping social media claiming that showrunner, executive producer, head writer, and WandaVision stalwart Jac Schaeffer no longer has Vision Quest listed as an upcoming project on her WGA profile. In addition, several of the writing staff have reportedly followed suit, which would leave a gaping creative chasm at the heart of Paul Bettany’s solo showcase.

Of course, it could be part of Marvel’s wide-ranging push to slow down on the volume of content it produces in an effort to focus on consistent quality, which would hardly go amiss given the polarizing reception to have dogged the Multiverse Saga so far. Then again, it wouldn’t come as a shock were yet another Disney Plus series to stumble over several notable obstacles, but there’s no point getting too worked up about it until the company itself – or Schaeffer – officially clear the air.