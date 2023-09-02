A troublesome MCU offshoot being renamed and delayed for a 3rd time for isn’t doing much to instill confidence in the end product

You get a new title and release window! You get a new title and a release window! And you get a new title and release window!

Yet another heavy hitter has blinked in the face of the ongoing strikes, with Marvel Studios delaying almost the entirety of its upcoming Disney Plus slate with the sole exception of Loki season 2.

As well as the refusal of writers and actors to accept a substandard deal from their corporate overlords, company CEO Bob Iger’s desire to space out the cinematic universe’s content to give it time to breathe has been cited as a factor in the latest reshuffling to plague the multiverse saga.

The most curious development by far – if only because it wasn’t jaw-dropping to discover Echo, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again to name but three had been shunted – is that Agatha: Coven of Chaos, formerly known as Agatha: House of Harkness, has been given another new title.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Kathryn Hahn’s WandaVision spin-off is now purportedly going by the moniker of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which means the series has gone through as much nomenclature as it has release windows. Originally set to debut before the end of 2023, it was subsequently handed a vague “sometime in 2024” window, with Disney and Marvel now settling on the equally-opaque “late 2024.”

Production did manage to wrap in May before the industry was ground to a virtual standstill, but Marvel repeatedly chopping and changing the title of the supernatural offshoot and refusing to stick to its guns when it comes to a locked-in debut is understandably creating some worries among the fandom, especially when Phase Five has proven to be such a contentious era for the franchise at large.