Disney Plus users panic-stricken by completed shows getting canceled needn’t worry about one of the streamer’s most tortured upcoming titles

The latest stage of Disney‘s attempt to tighten the purse strings has evolved to see shows that have already been shot getting the boot, leaving two vastly expensive and effects-laden episodic originals seeking a new home that they’re by no means guaranteed to find in the current climate.

Fantasy reboot The Spiderwick Chronicles was axed partly because the Mouse House doesn’t own the IP and can’t monetize the property for all that it’s worth, and the same applies to Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea prequel Nautilus, although it shouldn’t be taken as a sign of bad faith that fellow Captain Nemo vehicle and comic book do-over The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is in imminent danger.

Photo via Marvel Studios

If Willow can be removed from the library and made unavailable to watch anywhere less than six months after premiering, then all bets are off for what could be next in the firing line, bar the sole exceptions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. Which is just as well, because a panicked Redditor was left wondering if Echo could end up being abandoned given its status as a completed Disney Plus exclusive that’s been beset by tales of behind the scenes woe.

The short answer is “no, it will not be,” for the sole reason that it’s an MCU series. Being the franchise’s first to drop all of its episodes as once has already been interpreted by many as an ominous sign, but there’s no chance Disney or Marvel is going to simply refuse to share it with the world come November.