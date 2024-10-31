7 Avengers assembled for an insanely good cause and Chris Evans was promptly asked to shut up

If the Avengers are good at anything besides saving the world, it’s assembling, and seven of them have done just that in support of presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

In a new video shared to X by Mark Ruffalo, the Incredible Hulk himself leads a group of fellow Marvel stars including Scarlett Johansson (who plays Black Widow), Don Cheadle (who plays War Machine), Chris Evans (who plays Captain America) and Robert Downey Jr. (who plays Iron Man).

While that list alone is enough to make Thanos (and Harris’ opponent, Donald Trump) shudder, the starry group is rounded out by fellow Marvel icons in the form of Black Panther’s Danai Jekesai Gurira and WandaVison’s Paul Bettany. Using their star power for good, the actors assembled to encourage people to vote ahead of the presidential election, with Ruffalo declaring the in caption that “in the #ElectionEndgame, every early vote counts.”

In a follow-up message, the actor urged voters not “to sit this one out,” and stressed the importance of key election issues like women’s reproductive rights, climate change [and] LGBTQIA+ rights. “This shit is real and it’s going to come for you,” Ruffalo wrote, while encouraging fans to bring their friends to voting booths.

Meanwhile, in the video, the Marvel stars engage in a brainstorming session around how to encourage people to vote, with Downey suggesting that the Harris campaign “needs a catchphrase.” Nothing quite says you’re Iron Man like the undying need for a slogan, so the group toss out a few ideas based on their respective Marvel roles. For his part, Evans plagiarises Captain America’s best-known quote “I can do this all day,” which prompts Downey to swiftly tell him to “shut up.”

2012 steve rogers captain america saying i can do this all day and present-day steve replying yeah i know i know chris evans in avengers endgame pic.twitter.com/7ShAPVgUZd — mcu reactions & clips (@reactmcu) October 3, 2022

Cheadle, meanwhile, suggests that Harris adopt the Age of Ultron quote “boom! You looking for this?,” before Gurira puts her hands across her chest and chants “Kamala forever.” As they begin to descend into a hilarious spiral of quotes, Ruffalo tries to intervene to put the group back on focus, with Bettany suggesting a catchphrase that seems to stick. “I’m down with democracy,” he says to much approval from the group.

Just when it appears the stars have landed on a Harris slogan, they twist its meaning into the exact opposite of what they were going for. “I’m Kamala Harris, and I say, down with democracy,” Cheadle says, prompting confusion from Ruffalo. At Johansson’s request, superhero-like sound production starts playing as the entire group butchers the slogan repeatedly.

Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This shit is real and it’s… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 31, 2024

“Together we’re gonna tear down democracy,” Cheadle says, concluding a campaign session that would probably give the real Harris a headache. The seven Avengers join a long list of celebrities who’ve thrown their support behind the Democratic candidate, with Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Mark Hamill and Barbra Striesand each rallying for Harris in the lead up to election day.

For his part, Ruffalo has been vocal about his opposition to Trump in recent weeks, describing the former president as a “silly old man” and criticizing his penchant for “whining.” If the Hulk said that to me, I’d drop out of the race and find comfort in too many servings of McDonald’s. That could also be in Trump’s future, but not before he says he says “down with democracy!”. That, my friends, is an Avengers-level threat.

