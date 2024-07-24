Olivia Rodrigo, Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, and 5 other celebrities who have already endorsed Kamala Harris for President

In the wake of President Biden endorsing his VP Kamala Harris as the next Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential seat, a number of A-list celebrities have quickly stepped up to offer similar public support.

A daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, 57-year-old Harris has worked tremendously hard to earn the seat of the Vice President of the largest economy in the world. Her efforts to make America a dream country again by uplifting women and minorities, solving immigrant issues, reforming the criminal justice system, and loyally serving her position for 3 years without fail have swiftly made her the most-endorsed presidential candidate in the 2024 election cycle.

Though not the official candidate yet as of this writing, the former attorney and well-known women’s rights advocate is now the frontrunner against the criminal and misogynistic Donald Trump. Along with the endorsement of the majority of Democratic delegates needed to secure the nomination for president, Harris has also earned the support of a staggering number of celebrities. Here are some of the biggest names who have stepped forward to fully and unabashedly support this historic nomination.

George Clooney

On July 10, actor George Clooney published an op-ed in the New York Times, titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.” This sent many Democrats into a state of shock, since despite being a longtime Dem supporter and donor, Clooney was vehemently against electing Biden staying in the 2024 race. However, when Biden announced his decision to step down and let Harris take the pedestal instead, Clooney happily joined Team Blue again. “He’s saving democracy once again,” his statement said, according to CNN anchor Jake Tapper. “We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

Cardi B

AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79r — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024

Harris gained the support of over 44,000 Black women not even a full day after she launched her campaign during a virtual Zoom event that raised over $1 million in under three hours. This, however, was only a small example of the effect that Black women who are backing her have on the outcome of this election. A-list rapper and songwriter Cardi B is one of the many strong Black women supporting Harris without question. After first supporting her on her Instagram with a video on June 30, Cardi reshared the video following her endorsement by Biden, cementing her support.

Mark Hamill

"I want to offer my full support & endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year"- @JoeBiden🇺🇸



Vote for the candidate who will both honor & further his legacy: @KamalaHarris#HamillHeartsHarris 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Z3ESqvgpZr — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 22, 2024

Star Wars leading man Mark Hamill has been vividly active on social media in recent years, constantly calling out Trump and his goons for their endless incompetencies and supporting the Democrats at every turn. When President Biden chose to give up his seat in favor of Harris on June 21, Hamill quickly took to X on June 22 and extended his official endorsement for her along with a picture he’d previously taken with the Vice President.

Barbra Streisand

I love Joe Biden, and all the wonderful things he’s done for our country. Trump is a pathological liar who lies as easily as he breathes. He wants to take away women’s rights and destroy our great democracy. Kamala Harris will continue Joe Biden’s work and will be a great… — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 22, 2024

Veteran singer, actress, songwriter, producer, and director Barbra Streisand has also joined the list of celebrities coming out in support of Harris. In a recent statement to The New York Times, she said, “I’m so grateful to President Biden and so excited to support Kamala Harris. She will work to restore women’s reproductive freedom and continue with the accomplishments begun in the Biden-Harris administration.” Previously, Streisand had shared a post on her X account in which she called Trump “a pathological liar who lies as easily as he breathes.” She then continued by expressing her faith in Harris, saying “Kamala Harris will continue Joe Biden’s work and will be a great president.”

Olivia Rodrigo

The young and globally beloved singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo has also publicly endorsed Harris as the perfect presidential candidate. The 21-year-old took to her Instagram on July 24, posting a story featuring a TikTok clip of Harris’s speech on abortion rights. Rodrigo herself has been a strong advocate for women’s right to abortion and had previously started the “Good 4 U Fund,” an effort to remove obstacles to accessing abortion treatment. The fund donated a portion of ticket sales from Rodrigo’s “Guts” tour to pay for childcare, travel, abortion-related expenses, and missed income. Her endorsement of Harris is sure to resonate with her legion of fans, many of whom are in the Gen Z age bracket and will be voting in the 2024 election for the first time.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and author Jamie Lee Curtis has been a longtime vocal critic of Donald Trump, especially during his term in office. She is constantly endorsing Democratic candidates for multiple positions in the 2024 election and recently extended her endorsement for Harris through an Instagram post, calling her “a fierce advocate for women’s rights and people of color.”

Viola Davis

Ranked as one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, Viola Davis posted a picture of Biden and Harris along with the caption, “I’m with her! ✊🏿💙💙💙💙,” confirming her support for Harris as the next presidential candidate. The picture and the rest of the caption were a repost of Harris’ own Instagram post, which thanked Biden for endorsing her and promised to defeat Donald Trump.

John Legend

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, and actor John Legend was one of the first celebrities to endorse Harris after Biden announced that he was stepping out of the race. In an Instagram post (a screenshot of his Threads post), he penned a long message praising Biden and announcing that he is “so ready” to elect Kamala Harris as the next president “to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025.”

With all these endorsements, and more arriving every day, Harris is already seeing the kind of widespread support that could see her become the first female President of the United States ⏤ a notion that is already making Donald and the MAGAs shake in their boots.

