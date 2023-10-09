Olivia Rodrigo’s new nonprofit Fund 4 Good aims to bring the good to women’s healthcare

Olivia Rodrigo is doing her part to bring the good back to women’s healthcare and other causes with her new nonprofit, cleverly named after a play on her uber-famous tune, “Good 4 U,” called Fund 4 Good. To kickstart the giving season, Rodrigo is hosting a special one-night-only concert event in Los Angeles, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Tickets went on sale for American Express cardholders at 10 a.m. P.T. and were going for $25 each, and it should be no surprise that they sold out rather quickly. The special night at The Theater at Ace Hotel DTLA will be a special once-in-a-lifetime event for fans who have followed Rodrigo since she first stepped onto the scene.

Speaking to People, Rodrigo says that her organization is going to raise awareness for women in every way, and she’s thrilled to be in a position to make this possible:

“Its initiative is to raise awareness for certain groups that are championing women’s issues in America and all of the other territories I’m going to. I’m very excited, and I think it’s going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience. Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare.”

Rodrigo feels passionate about helping women get access to necessary healthcare and also about getting to experience the show on Oct. 9 with some of her closest and most supportive fans; it’s going to be a mix of songs fans know but will also be comprised of songs fans have never heard before, and as is very obvious when listening to Rodrigo’s latest album, GUTS, she’s more in tune with her emotions than she’s ever been before:

“I’m really excited to play these songs that I’ve never played before. It’s going to be a very special night. We’re going to talk about their creation, what inspired us, and all the fun stories that we collected while making this album.”



If you didn’t snag a ticket to the special event, Rodrigo plans to share it with fans via YouTube on Oct. 10, and you won’t want to miss a moment of it.