9 incredible Kamala Harris accomplishments that prove she was a better VP than Trump was a president

The Trump vs Biden war has suddenly turned to Trump vs Kamala Harris after Biden decided against seeking re-election in the upcoming presidential race. President Biden pulled the most logical move in good faith of the future of the United States of America, announcing his withdrawal from contention on Sunday, July 21.

While many of us wish that Trump would do the same, the former President instead accepted his nomination during the final day of the RNC 2024. Though Kamala Harris has not been officially named the presidential nominee by the Republican party yet, Trump and his fanboys already live in fear of facing the current Veep.

As Vice President Kamala Harris is catapulted into the spotlight as a potential candidate for the highest office in the land, the fight essentially turns into a misogynist criminal against a female prosecutor—and the choice should be clear. But internet warriors still seem to have their keyboards clicking, asking “What did Kamala Harris ever accomplish?” Well, a lot more than you did sitting behind your rundown pc. But here are the most important 15 to help you make better decisions.

1. Kamala led crucial post-Trump economic recovery efforts

The American economy made a strong rebound from the slump brought on by the pandemic under Harris’s direction. Her vote broke the deadlock in favor of the American Rescue Plan of 2021, a $1.9 trillion economic boost that extended the Child Tax Credit, as well as unemployment benefits. She also secured $4.2 billion in private sector commitments for Central America.

2. Kamala led the U.S. through an intelligent COVID-19 pandemic response, while Trump refused to wear a mask

Kamala Harris played a pivotal role in the successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, especially ensuring racial equity in distribution. Numerous attempts were also undertaken to lessen the economic inequalities that the pandemic had increased. Harris also enacted the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, also, which addressed incidents of domestic terrorism against Asian-Americans, while former President Trump was busy covering up the pandemic.

3. The VP’s office paved the way for remarkable infrastructure investment, actually working towards making America great

The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure measure could not have passed without Harris’s help. This historic law made it possible to replace lead-contaminated water service lines, fight wildfires and droughts, and fund the purchase of electric school buses. To guarantee the success of these infrastructure projects, she also interacted with lawmakers at least 150 times.

4. Harris is a strong advocate for addressing climate change, while Trump keeps calling it a “hoax”

When the world was busy with wars, wasting natural resources, and destroying the environment, Harris pushed for international collaboration on climate projects. She stood for the Paris Climate Agreement, and secured international climate finance. Her leadership in advancing clean energy and cutting carbon emissions support the United States’ progress towards a more sustainable future.

5. Took remarkable steps in her unwavering commitment to criminal justice reform

To improve the fairness of the legal system for all Americans, Kamala supported certain legislation that would have eliminated cash bail, decreased mass imprisonment, and implemented police reforms. Her initiatives also included advocating for the enactment of the bipartisan assault weapons ban and starting the “Justice is Coming Home” campaign to promote the mental health of veterans.

6. Kamala made voting in the USA a more democratic process

Leading the charge in the struggle to protect and advance voting rights, Kamala became instrumental in the House’s passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. She is devoted to combating voter suppression and formed coalitions for safeguards of voting rights.

7. Education in America is now more than a meme subject, thanks to Kamala

Harris has pushed for legislation allowing debt-free college education, increased federal financing for community colleges, and investments in early childhood education. Harris also raised money for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and organized a STEM event for women and girls at the White House.

8. Kamala did something for women and children, unlike Trump, who wants to take away women’s rights

The vice president made Black maternal health a national priority through policy initiatives, launching the “Call to Action to Reduce Maternal Mortality and Morbidity” and the “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour. Her policies have attempted to advance gender equality in significant ways including protecting women’s reproductive rights, closing the gender wage gap, and assisting women in the workforce.

9. Trump is all talk about immigrants, whereas Kamala addresses the problems at hand, humanely

Kamala Harris has advocated for comprehensive reform to establish a just immigration system. She pushed for an immigration pathway for unauthorized immigrants, and oversaw diplomatic missions to Guatemala and Mexico to address migration-related concerns.

