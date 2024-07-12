When is the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

Considering the fears of President Biden’s mental state and the debate on whether he should be running to re-election, the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) will be the most dramatic in a very long time.

Those scrambling within the party to figure out if they will stick by Biden or heed the words of warning from those who want Biden to step down due to health issues have only until the DNC to figure it all out.

Lucky for them, it’s not as quickly approaching as the Republican National Convention, which is set to be July 15-18 in Milwaukee. Of course, the Republican nominee will be former President Donald Trump. However, his Vice President is not known and may not be named until the convention itself.

The "Biden step down" narrative is coming from a myopic media, far Left progressives, and misguided celebs.

The reality is, Biden's support has actually INCREASED among Dem voters since the debate.

Enough of this nonsense. We have a nation to save.#BidenHarris2024… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 11, 2024

While Republicans are set to back Trump regardless of his VP choice, the Democrat party is still trying to figure it all out. Celebs like George Clooney have failed to come to the defense of Joe Biden, giving in to the idea that Biden is not fit for office. Whatever decision is made, it will be huge news either way. Not surprisingly, Joe Biden refuses to step down.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place from August 19-22 in Chicago.

No matter who the nominee is, one thing seems clear: The party seems satisfied to consider ignoring the primary and decide for themselves if Biden is the right choice.

Those choices being discussed to potentially replace Biden as the nominee include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and quite a few others. Some have discussed VP Kamala Harris, but she seems clearly in support of Biden and, if he is re-elected and then steps down during his second term, she would take over.



I just heard Jamie Harrison, the DNC chair, basically telling off all democrats that are looking to abandon Joe Biden. It was refreshing. He pointed out the LONG LIST of Biden accomplishments, and scolded them for shying away from him over a 90 minute debate. I agree with him… — Dennis (@GrandpaDennisP) July 11, 2024

It will be an eventful summer. Just think of the conventions as cushioning the 2024 Olympics which will take place in Paris from July 26 – August 11. The RNC is scheduled to conclude one week before the Olympics and the DNC is scheduled to begin one week after the Olympics.

