Mark Hamill salutes Kamala Harris’ ability to predict the future after Donald Trump’s indictment

As the fallout from Donald Trump’s indictment and looming charges continue, Mark Hamill has been reveling in any and all of The Little Rascal star’s misfortunes.

Having already called out the recipient of a Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania twice in the space of a few days for failing to proofread his furious ramblings, the Star Wars legend and voice actor extraordinaire has been digging deep into the Twitter archives for his latest round of ammunition.

It goes without saying that Hamill is quite clearly having a whale of a time wallowing in potential criminal charges being brought against a current or former President of the United States for the first time ever, but he’s also been keen to point out that current Vice President Kamala Harris made a prophetic call of her own a long time ago.

Politics in the United States has always been a contentious battleground to say the least, but things have arguably never been quite as heated as they are now, with Trump’s increasingly muddled rants being compounded by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant desire to always say the dumbest things at the most inopportune moments, all while peripheral figures as disconnected as former porn star Stormy Daniels and pie-faced goon Piers Morgan get caught up in the backdraft.

We’re a million miles way from reaching the end of this particular sh*t-show, so we dare say that Hamill is going to have plenty more opportunities to comment on the state of the sociopolitical landscape before all is said and done.